Africa

1da Banton and Fiokee shine in new single ‘Baby Oku’

Discover the vibrant world of Afrobeats with 1da Banton's latest single, Baby Oku, a fusion of traditional African rhythms and contemporary sounds.

Ghana Music
By Ghana Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer 1da Banton has released his latest single, Baby Oku, featuring renowned guitarist, Fiokee.

Baby Oku is 1da Banton’s invitation to a journey at the heart of Afrobeats, celebrating the vibrant genre and culture born and popularized in Nigeria in the 2000s, that has revolutionised African and global music landscapes over the last two decades. The song is fully produced by 1da Banton partnering with his team, showcasing their interpretation of Afrobeats.

With Baby Oku, 1da Banton immerses us in the genre’s original musical tones, deeply rooted in the heritage of African rhythms and traditional styles, fused with contemporary Black music sounds. Through this new project, 1da Banton channels the signature feel-good and optimistic vibe characteristic of Afrobeats fashion, blending it with moments of inspiration and introspection.

Showcasing 1da Banton’s artistry as a talent from the multi-faceted cultural mosaic of Port Harcourt City – Rivers State, Nigeria, Baby Oku navigates through the layered influence of styles that have shaped Afrobeats – such as West African highlife, the iconic “Ariaria” drum patterns of Eastern Nigeria, the Cameroonian Makossa and Congolese Soukous rhythms, and the legendary Afrobeat pioneered by Fela Kuti. The project seamlessly blends Afro-tropical, dancehall, and reggaeton, illustrating 1da Banton’s ability to bridge cultures while staying true to his roots.

By Ghana Music
