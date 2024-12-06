fbpx
Shaun Stylist Brings the Heat with New Amapiano Anthem, Iyebobo

Discover the latest Amapiano anthem by Shaun Stylist, Iyebobo, a high-energy celebration featuring CowBoii, Candy Flow RSA, and ShennyDaDeejay.

Shaun Stylist is back and bolder than ever with Iyebobo, a vibrant Amapiano anthem drops today. Inspired by the wildly popular KZN chant that has captivated social media and street corners alike, Iyebobo transforms a cultural moment into a high-energy celebration destined to dominate playlists and dance floors this summer.

The single is a masterstroke of collaboration, featuring the powerhouse vocals of CowBoii alongside the magnetic energy of Candy Flow RSA and ShennyDaDeejay. Together, this dynamic ensemble weaves infectious rhythms, playful chants, and pulsating basslines into a track that embodies the essence of Mzansi’s party scene.

“This track channels the spirit of community and celebration, while also paying homage to the hustle and the rewards of living life to the fullest” says Shaun Stylist. “It’s a shoutout to the grind, the good times, and the undeniable vibe that connects us all.”

Building on the viral momentum of the Iyebobo chant, the single pairs raw street energy with Amapiano’s sophisticated groove. It’s a tribute to South Africa’s culture of resilience and revelry, seamlessly blending traditional elements with a futuristic sound that invites everyone to the party.

Shaun Stylist, known for his ability to merge kasi influence with chart-topping appeal, delivers yet another certified banger that promises to light up TikTok feeds, radio airwaves, and club sets across the nation. With Iyebobo, he cements his status as a trailblazer in the Amapiano movement, bridging the gap between viral moments and timeless hits.

 About Shaun Stylist

Hailing from Ekurhuleni, in the East of Johannesburg. Born Shaun Andile Naki and most popularly known as Shaun Stylist – a Dj/ Artist, Businessman, Fashionista, Philanthropist, and Reality TV Star are among the many hats he wears.

Shaun’s eccentric dress sense reflects his personality, a trade that he uses to leave his stamp behind within the spaces in which he operates.

Shaun has carved a name for himself in the fashion world and is associated with top businesswomen and socialite; MamKhize, as well as clients such as South African soccer star George Lebisi.

Shaun’s journey with music began when he was just a young boy in Sunday school singing church hymns. The dream to be a global star never left him, as 20 years later – now a doting dad and husband, Shaun is reigniting the dreams of his younger self.

Already a regular behind the decks of some of South Africa’s top venues – the multi–hyphenated; businessman, fashion maestro, and silver-screen personality, is yet to carve his space in the music world. Evidence of this can be seen on TikTok where a snippet of his upcoming single under Warner Music Africa has already gained just under half a million views.

Shaun has an innate ability to shift the room when he walks into it. His new chapter of solidifying Shaun the musician will undoubtedly shift the music game.

Iyebobo is out now, stream/listen here: https://shaunstylist.lnk.to/Iyebobo

Follow Shaun Stylists journey here: 

Instagram | TikTok |   Facebook |  Twitter  
Apple music | Spotify | Youtube

Warner Music Africa
