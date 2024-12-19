Experience the Beauty of Worship & Thanksgiving with Moses Eze’s “Chi Mo” featuring Favour Ojo

Moses Eze, a Nigerian music virtuoso, releases his latest single, “Chi Mo”, a heartfelt song of thanksgiving featuring Favour Ojo. The soul-stirring worship rendition showcases Moses’ signature sound, which blends his classical music training with his deep love for God.

“Chi Mo”, which translates to “My God” in Igbo, is a solemn and introspective song that showcases Moses Eze’s heartfelt gratitude to God for His unfailing love and blessings. With great lyrics and soaring vocals, Moses Eze pours his heart out in worship, creating a deeply moving and personal listening experience.

The song is elevated to new heights by the addition of Favour Ojo’s stunning vocals. Her harmonies blend seamlessly with Moses Eze’s, adding a richness and depth to the song that is simply breathtaking. Favour’s vocal dexterity brings an extra layer of emotion to the song, making “Chi Mo” a truly unforgettable listen.

As a renowned singer, songwriter, composer, sound designer, and mix engineer, Moses Eze has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His musical journey, which began with proficiency in saxophone, trumpet, and piano, has evolved to include guitar and a wide range of musical styles.

Moses’ music career, launched in 2014, reflects his deep love for God and his passion for creating music that inspires and uplifts. His previous collaborations, including “Talitha Cumi” with Canadian Christian recording artiste Daphne Richardson, have showcased his ability to craft meaningful and impactful songs.

“Chi Mo” is a powerful reminder of the importance of gratitude and trust in our walk with God. With its uplifting message and soaring vocals, this song is sure to inspire listeners to reflect on their own blessings and express their heartfelt thanks to God.

Listen to “Chi Mo” by Moses Eze and Favour Ojo now streaming on digital music stores.