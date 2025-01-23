fbpx
CKay Drops Hypnotizing “Addicted” & “Wahala” Mash-Up Live Performance Video on YouTube

Experience CKay's live performance magic with the "Addicted" and "Wahala" mash-up video from his album EMOTIONS filmed in Lagos, Nigeria.

Global Afrobeats trailblazer CKay continues to redefine the art of live performance with the release of the live mash-up video for “Addicted” and “Wahala,” taken from his critically acclaimed sophomore album, EMOTIONS. Filmed in the vibrant heart of Lagos, Nigeria, and brought to life by the visionary Z3ro Collective, the performance encapsulates CKay’s signature blend of raw emotion and stripped-down intimacy, marking yet another milestone in his unstoppable rise.

“I wanted to bring people into the world of EMOTIONS,” CKay shares. “I wanted to create a mood where the music can exist and thrive in its habitat. I wanted to keep the instrumentation stripped down, intimate, and classic.”

With this performance, CKay invites fans into a sonic experience that mirrors the essence of EMOTIONS: a delicate balance of vulnerability, groove, and heartfelt storytelling. Supported by a live band, the mash-up offers a unique interpretation of two standout tracks, highlighting CKay’s artistry and versatility.

EMOTIONS has firmly established CKay as a global force in music, with over 70 million streams across platforms. Following the success of his debut album, Sad Romance, CKay’s sophomore effort dives deeper into his personal and artistic evolution. The 11-track project seamlessly integrates traditional African sounds, such as the Oja flute, with contemporary electronic elements, showcasing CKay’s pioneering “Emo-Afrobeats” sound.

See also  Laolu Adewumi’s ‘Water to Wine’ exudes confidence in God - Listen Here NOW!

“At its core, EMOTIONS is about vulnerability and growth,” CKay explains. “It’s a snapshot of where I’ve been and where I’m going, both as an artist and as a person.”

From breaking records with Love Nwantiti to captivating audiences with the Sad Romance album, CKay’s journey continues to inspire. The live mash-up of “Addicted” and “Wahala” is yet another testament to his commitment to creating timeless music and fostering deep connections with fans worldwide.

Watch the live performance now on CKay’s official YouTube channel and experience the world of EMOTIONS like never before.

EMOTIONS is out now stream/listen here: https://Ckay.lnk.to/Emotions

