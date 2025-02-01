illRow unveils new music video for “Onder Die Tafel”

Cape Town’s very own illRow, also known as The Cape Doctor, has just released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, Onder Die Tafel. This visually captivating release showcases illRow’s signature style—raw, comedic, and thought-provoking—all wrapped in a hard-hitting hip-hop track.

Since his last project, illRow has been making waves not only as an artist but also as a producer and entrepreneur, growing his record label, creating top-tier music videos, and curating live events. He first gained recognition with his local hit Caramba, featured on South African Hip-Hop pioneer Slikour’s Slikour On Life Incubator compilation in 2017. His 2019 smash Main Road Taxi remains a national favorite, earning a permanent spot on GoodHope FM’s The Good Vibes with Ready D.

With Onder Die Tafel, illRow takes a comedic yet hardcore approach, shedding light on the reckless spending habits during the festive season. The song playfully critiques how people go broke indulging in non-stop partying and alcohol, only to regret it once the celebrations end. While the track is entertaining and humorous, it also carries a deeper message—encouraging listeners to reflect on their financial choices and lifestyle decisions.

“I wanted to create something that makes people laugh while also making them think,” says illRow. “We all know someone who spends every cent during December and struggles in January. This song paints a picture of those ups and downs—festive fun versus real-life consequences.”

Set against a dynamic, GFunk-infused beat, Onder Die Tafel delivers a sound reminiscent of hip-hop heavyweights like Eminiem, Busta Rhymes and Early B, blending humor with hard-hitting lyricism.

The Onder Die Tafel music video is now live—don’t miss out on this entertaining yet thought-provoking visual experience!