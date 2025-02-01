fbpx
Africa

illRow unveils new music video for “Onder Die Tafel”

Watch illRow's Onder Die Tafel music video for a dose of humor and hard-hitting lyricism, reminiscent of hip-hop heavyweights.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Cape Town’s very own illRow, also known as The Cape Doctor, has just released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, Onder Die Tafel. This visually captivating release showcases illRow’s signature style—raw, comedic, and thought-provoking—all wrapped in a hard-hitting hip-hop track.

Since his last project, illRow has been making waves not only as an artist but also as a producer and entrepreneur, growing his record label, creating top-tier music videos, and curating live events. He first gained recognition with his local hit Caramba, featured on South African Hip-Hop pioneer Slikour’s Slikour On Life Incubator compilation in 2017. His 2019 smash Main Road Taxi remains a national favorite, earning a permanent spot on GoodHope FM’s The Good Vibes with Ready D.

With Onder Die Tafel, illRow takes a comedic yet hardcore approach, shedding light on the reckless spending habits during the festive season. The song playfully critiques how people go broke indulging in non-stop partying and alcohol, only to regret it once the celebrations end. While the track is entertaining and humorous, it also carries a deeper message—encouraging listeners to reflect on their financial choices and lifestyle decisions.

See also  Yumbs & Zwayetoven Team Up on "Ngeke" A Heartfelt Amapiano Love Song with Mawhoo & Mthunzi

“I wanted to create something that makes people laugh while also making them think,” says illRow. “We all know someone who spends every cent during December and struggles in January. This song paints a picture of those ups and downs—festive fun versus real-life consequences.”

Set against a dynamic, GFunk-infused beat, Onder Die Tafel delivers a sound reminiscent of hip-hop heavyweights like Eminiem, Busta Rhymes and Early B, blending humor with hard-hitting lyricism.

The Onder Die Tafel music video is now live—don’t miss out on this entertaining yet thought-provoking visual experience!

You Might Also Like

Obiie King Unveils the Heart Behind “Veins” and Shares His Vision for Afro Tech and Beyond

Warner Music Africa’s & Africori’s Annual Brunch Honors Excellence in Music 

Afro-House Sensation Melody Mabelane, Pours Her Heart Out In New Single, “Ngiyafisa”

Rwandan star Bruce Melodie links up with South African duo Blaq Diamond releasing ‘Niki Minaji’

Shaun Stylist Brings the Heat with New Amapiano Anthem, Iyebobo

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lyrical Joe Lyrical Joe unites rising talents in electrifying rap cypher ‘Crisis’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

DSL
Quality Freestyle! DSL drops new AfroDancehall song
Music
Artiste manager,Bullgod. Photo Credit: Bulldog/ Instagram
Music videos are a waste of money – Bullgod speaks
News
Philip Adzale
Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale
Music
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe unites rising talents in electrifying rap cypher ‘Crisis’
Music
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Black Sherif
New Music! Black Sherif & Fireboy DML drop ‘So It Goes’
Music
TeePhlow
Resurrection: TeePhlow returns stronger than ever with new song
Music
Joey B
Joey B unveils catchy new song ‘Akorfa’ feat. Lighter Tod
Music

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews