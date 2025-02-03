fbpx
Africa

Singer-songwriter Abel Chungu Musuka, releases a profound love ballad “Imperfect”

Abel Chungu Musuka returns with Imperfect, a heartfelt fusion of R&B, Soul, and Soft Rock, inspired by a wedding moment.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Multi-award-winning artist and humanitarian Abel Chungu Musuka has returned with the release of his deeply introspective new single, Imperfect—a heartfelt fusion of R&B, Soul, and Soft Rock that celebrates love in its truest, most flawed form.

Inspired by a simple yet profound moment at a wedding, Abel was struck by the reality that no matter how people perceive someone, love is about choosing someone despite their imperfections. “I overheard someone speaking ill of the bride, but it didn’t matter—she was chosen. That moment shaped the song,” he shares.

Making its debut on The Chill Factor on Metro FM this past weekend, Musuka collaborated with renowned producer Mag 44 and talented musicians Sam Nyambe and Laz on piano, along with Shabz on bass. This project not only highlights African musical excellence but also revives the art of storytelling through music—delivering a deeply emotional and heart-tugging experience for hopeless romantics.

Abel Chungu Musuka is no stranger to success. His hit single “Extra Time” won Best R&B Song at the Kwacha Music Awards, and his dedication to music and philanthropy earned him an African Achievement Award in Seattle, Washington (2024), as well as a Humanitarian Award for his work with orphans and children battling cancer.

Abel Chungu Musuka. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Abel Chungu Musuka. Photo Credit: IBeMusic

Having grown up between Lusaka, New York, and Oklahoma, Abel’s global experiences have shaped both his music and his perspective. His passion for music began at just 12 years old when his older brother Damien introduced him to the studio, pushing him to refine his songwriting craft.

With influences like Brian McKnight, whom he once had the honor of meeting in his home country, Abel is eager to collaborate with some of the world’s most innovative artists. “I’d love to work with Sun-El Musician, and my dream collaboration? Kanye West—because with him, there are no limits to creativity,” he says

Excited fans and lovers of good soul music in Africa can expect more heartfelt music this year from Abel as he prepares to release new singles leading up to his highly anticipated album. Imperfect marks the beginning of this exciting new chapter—a song that reminds us that true love sees beyond flaws, embracing the beauty in imperfection.

Imperfect is now available on all major streaming platforms.

You Might Also Like

Zambian Reggae-Dancehall star, dESH.DUBS releases new single ‘Boombah’ featuring Shimasta

Above the Wicked! dESH.DUBS unleashes a timeless string of 10 songs in new album

The wait is over! dESH.DUBS drops ‘Champion’

Zambian Afropop Princess, Katongo, releases video to popular love song ‘Tinofara’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
SOURCES:IBeMusic
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lord I'm Amazed by Black Sherif 2025 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Wutah Kobby. Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

DSL
Quality Freestyle! DSL drops new AfroDancehall song
Music
Philip Adzale
Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’
News
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track
Music
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
I don’t play games – Sarkodie responds to Kofi Mole
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Wutah Kobby. Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby
Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”
Music
Lord I'm Amazed by Black Sherif
2025 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene captures the essence of love in ‘Odo Asem’
Music
Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur & Joey B ignite ‘Raging Bulls’ with explosive video
Music
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews