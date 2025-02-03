Singer-songwriter Abel Chungu Musuka, releases a profound love ballad “Imperfect”

Multi-award-winning artist and humanitarian Abel Chungu Musuka has returned with the release of his deeply introspective new single, Imperfect—a heartfelt fusion of R&B, Soul, and Soft Rock that celebrates love in its truest, most flawed form.

Inspired by a simple yet profound moment at a wedding, Abel was struck by the reality that no matter how people perceive someone, love is about choosing someone despite their imperfections. “I overheard someone speaking ill of the bride, but it didn’t matter—she was chosen. That moment shaped the song,” he shares.

Making its debut on The Chill Factor on Metro FM this past weekend, Musuka collaborated with renowned producer Mag 44 and talented musicians Sam Nyambe and Laz on piano, along with Shabz on bass. This project not only highlights African musical excellence but also revives the art of storytelling through music—delivering a deeply emotional and heart-tugging experience for hopeless romantics.

Abel Chungu Musuka is no stranger to success. His hit single “Extra Time” won Best R&B Song at the Kwacha Music Awards, and his dedication to music and philanthropy earned him an African Achievement Award in Seattle, Washington (2024), as well as a Humanitarian Award for his work with orphans and children battling cancer.

Abel Chungu Musuka. Photo Credit: IBeMusic

Having grown up between Lusaka, New York, and Oklahoma, Abel’s global experiences have shaped both his music and his perspective. His passion for music began at just 12 years old when his older brother Damien introduced him to the studio, pushing him to refine his songwriting craft.

With influences like Brian McKnight, whom he once had the honor of meeting in his home country, Abel is eager to collaborate with some of the world’s most innovative artists. “I’d love to work with Sun-El Musician, and my dream collaboration? Kanye West—because with him, there are no limits to creativity,” he says

Excited fans and lovers of good soul music in Africa can expect more heartfelt music this year from Abel as he prepares to release new singles leading up to his highly anticipated album. Imperfect marks the beginning of this exciting new chapter—a song that reminds us that true love sees beyond flaws, embracing the beauty in imperfection.

Imperfect is now available on all major streaming platforms.