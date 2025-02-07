Africa

Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’

Joeboy kicks off 2025 with the release of his ambitious single “SMH,” set against the backdrop of his record label’s first anniversary and an introspective journey through love.

Nigerian hitmaker Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025, starting with his single “SMH,” set for release on February 7th, 2025.

About Joeboy

The release coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend.

This comes of the back of an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project Adenuga x Concerning and an assist on “Dia Dia” by Chinese hip hop star Vinida Weng,

“SMH” is one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples “Neela Nilave” (a Tamil song from the album Mandhera Vasal), backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator Tempoe (“Sip (Alcohol),” “Don’t Call Me Back,” “Better”).

On the mid-tempo track, Joeboy enters a contemplative headspace as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest about the pitfalls of their relationship.

Joeboy

Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing, no matter how hard you try, is missing for a reason.”

With SMH, Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute, driven by limitless inspiration.

About Joeboy

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (born May 21, 1997), better known as Joeboy, is an Afropop singer from Ogun State, Nigeria.

The youngest of four children, Joeboy grew up in a religious household, often quiet and reserved. Surrounded by musically inclined parents, an older brother, and the vibrant sounds of the Nigerian church, Joeboy was immersed in a rich blend of musical influences from an early age.

His cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” caught the attention of Afrobeats superstar Mr. Eazi, which set the stage for his breakthrough. Joeboy quickly gained recognition with his hit single “Baby,” followed by a string of successful tracks, including “Beginning” and “Don’t Call Me Back” featuring Mayorkun.

Watch the Lyric Visualiser for Joeboy & Tempoe – SMH

Since then, Joeboy has emerged as one of Africa’s top talents, making waves globally. Often called “Young Legend,” Joeboy has amassed over 2 billion streams across major digital platforms, with his songs topping charts in over 20 countries.

His discography includes over 60 songs (including collaborations), two albums—Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul—and two EPs, Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit. Some of his standout hits include “Alcohol,” “Nobody,” the remix of “Love Nwantiti” (with CKay and Kuami Eugene), “Baby,” “Beginning,” and “Celebration.”

Joeboy’s breakout hit “Alcohol” has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making him the 17th Afrobeats artist to reach this milestone. At 27, Joeboy has spent six years at the forefront of the African music scene and is poised to take his career to even greater heights.

