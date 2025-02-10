Kevin Momo - An Africori Artiste. Photo Credit: Africori/Warner Music Group
Kevin Momo - An Africori Artiste. Photo Credit: Africori/Warner Music Group
Africa

Africori sets the tone for 2025 with chart domination

Unlocking Africa's Music Scene: Africori's Impact in 2025 Unstoppable momentum as Africori dominates charts and empowers artists.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Africori, Africa’s premier digital music distribution and rights management powerhouse, has launched into 2025 with unstoppable momentum, solidifying its influence across the continent’s music landscape. The latest BMAT rankings and streaming charts in South Africa highlight Africori’s unmatched ability to amplify homegrown talent, placing its distributed artists at the forefront of the industry.

Africori’s footprint on the BMAT Domestic Distributors category speaks volumes about its impact. Warner Music Group (WMG), Africori’s parent company, recorded an impressive 50% domestic market share in Week 51 and 31% in Week 50, with Africori playing a key role in driving these numbers. Kelvin Momo leads the charge, whose 2024 album Ntsako continues to resonate deeply, racking up over 20 million streams to date. Alongside him, a roster of top-tier artists reinforces Africori’s position as the go-to partner for artists aiming to make a lasting mark.

Africori artists have also dominated the Radiomonitor charts, now holding the #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks with hit tracks Sdakiwe Sbali (Blaq Major), Ndisize (Caiiro, Ami Faku), and Vuka (Oscar Mbo & Jazzworks). Additionally, Africori-distributed tracks make up 50% of the BMAT Top 10 rankings.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Over the past weekend, Africori claimed the top six spots on the Apple Music South Africa charts, further cementing its dominance. On February 3rd, the Apple Music South Africa charts bore the Africori stamp, with the top five songs all stemming from its distributed catalogue:

  1. Uyena – Sjava
  2. Bo Gogo – Kelvin Momo (Ntsako)
  3. Vuka – Oscar Mbo & Jazzworks
  4. Kuye – Sjava
  5. Sleep Over – Sjava

Sjava’s Inkanyezi (Live) album, released on January 31st, has emerged as a standout project, claiming the #1 spot and flooding the charts with multiple high-performing tracks. With three #1 singles this year from Sjava, Kelvin Momo, and Oscar Mbo, Africori’s impact is undeniable. The album’s widespread reception underscores Africori’s role in elevating music deeply rooted in local culture while resonating on a broader scale.

As Africori continues to set the benchmark for African music distribution, its mission remains clear: to empower artists, expand their reach, and shape the industry’s future. With a formidable start to the year, 2025 is shaping up to be another defining chapter for Africori and the artists it champions.

About Africori

Africori is Africa’s leading digital music distribution, music rights management, and artist development company. As a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, Africori provides world-class distribution and promotional support to some of the continent’s most celebrated artists.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Warner Music Africa and Africori recognized for redefining global music and culture at Glamour Women of the year 2024

Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo & Mawhoo Set To Headline Motherland Festival 

Inkabi Zezwe, Bien, and Kelvin Momo Score Nominations at the 30th South African Music Awards

Warner Music Africa and Africori Celebrate Major Accolades at the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Black OurStory Festival. Photo Credit: MetaMuzik Black OurStory Festival presents MetaMuzik Writing Camp: A dynamic fusion of culture, creativity, and innovation
Next Article Ghanaian Producers. Photo Credit: Various/Ghana Music Producers to Watch: Ghana’s Emerging Hitmakers for 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Yaw Bossman. Photo Credit: Yaw Bossman/Facebook
Yaw Bossman to release sensual R&B EP, Late Night Syllabus, on February 13th
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Daddy Lumba with Serwaa Amihere
Celebrate love with Daddy Lumba at ‘Valentine’s Day with Daddy Lumba’
News
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
2025 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Rapper Lyrical Joe
Healing: Lyrical Joe first song from ‘I Am Album’ out on February 14th
News
Stonebwoy
Watch Stonebwoy, Jahmiel, 10TIK & Larruso conquer challenges in ‘Overlord’ video
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music

Popular

Ghanaian Producers. Photo Credit: Various/Ghana Music
Producers to Watch: Ghana’s Emerging Hitmakers for 2025
Lists
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos