Africori sets the tone for 2025 with chart domination

Africori, Africa’s premier digital music distribution and rights management powerhouse, has launched into 2025 with unstoppable momentum, solidifying its influence across the continent’s music landscape. The latest BMAT rankings and streaming charts in South Africa highlight Africori’s unmatched ability to amplify homegrown talent, placing its distributed artists at the forefront of the industry.

Africori’s footprint on the BMAT Domestic Distributors category speaks volumes about its impact. Warner Music Group (WMG), Africori’s parent company, recorded an impressive 50% domestic market share in Week 51 and 31% in Week 50, with Africori playing a key role in driving these numbers. Kelvin Momo leads the charge, whose 2024 album Ntsako continues to resonate deeply, racking up over 20 million streams to date. Alongside him, a roster of top-tier artists reinforces Africori’s position as the go-to partner for artists aiming to make a lasting mark.

Africori artists have also dominated the Radiomonitor charts, now holding the #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks with hit tracks Sdakiwe Sbali (Blaq Major), Ndisize (Caiiro, Ami Faku), and Vuka (Oscar Mbo & Jazzworks). Additionally, Africori-distributed tracks make up 50% of the BMAT Top 10 rankings.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Over the past weekend, Africori claimed the top six spots on the Apple Music South Africa charts, further cementing its dominance. On February 3rd, the Apple Music South Africa charts bore the Africori stamp, with the top five songs all stemming from its distributed catalogue:

Uyena – Sjava Bo Gogo – Kelvin Momo (Ntsako) Vuka – Oscar Mbo & Jazzworks Kuye – Sjava Sleep Over – Sjava

Sjava’s Inkanyezi (Live) album, released on January 31st, has emerged as a standout project, claiming the #1 spot and flooding the charts with multiple high-performing tracks. With three #1 singles this year from Sjava, Kelvin Momo, and Oscar Mbo, Africori’s impact is undeniable. The album’s widespread reception underscores Africori’s role in elevating music deeply rooted in local culture while resonating on a broader scale.

As Africori continues to set the benchmark for African music distribution, its mission remains clear: to empower artists, expand their reach, and shape the industry’s future. With a formidable start to the year, 2025 is shaping up to be another defining chapter for Africori and the artists it champions.

About Africori

Africori is Africa’s leading digital music distribution, music rights management, and artist development company. As a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, Africori provides world-class distribution and promotional support to some of the continent’s most celebrated artists.