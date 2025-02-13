Africa

Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”

Listen to Josiah Bassey's dynamic vocals and honest lyrics in his latest single "My Everything", a soul-stirring ballad about the joys and pains of love.

Acclaimed multi-genre Nigerian-born artiste and producer Josiah Bassey releases his latest single, “My Everything”, a soulful ballad about the joy and pain of loving someone. 

“My Everything” is a heartfelt song that captures the profound connection between two lovers and the emotions of being in love and apart from the one you care about. With its soaring vocals and honest lyrics, this song truly expresses Josiah’s artistry.

Josiah Bassey is a dynamic artist who is celebrated for his genre-bending style. He seamlessly blends Pop, R&B, and Afrobeats influences to create a unique sound that reflects his artistic vision.

Josiah Bassey. Photo Credit: Josiah Bassey

With a growing list of accolades, including a Grammy nomination, BET Award nomination, NAACP Award nomination, and collaborations with Grammy-winning artistes like H.E.R. and notable talents such as Yuna and Tauren Wells, Josiah Bassey continues to solidify his position as a respected figure in the music industry.

“My Everything” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: My Everything – Josiah Bassey
