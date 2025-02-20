Nunu Eluma & Jess ETA release sultry new single “Get It (Ouu Wee)”

Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter Nunu Eluma and the talented Jess ETA have joined forces to release their sizzling new single, “Get It (Ouu Wee)”.



This intimate and emotive track invites you to express your feelings before the moment passes. With its sensual tension and undeniable chemistry, “Get It (Ouu Wee)” is a sultry exploration of attraction and desire.

“Get It (Ouu Wee)” marks Nunu’s second official single. She debuted in the Nigerian music industry in January 2024 with the 2-pack single “Falling/Sweet.” This latest release showcases Nunu’s growing artistry and ability to craft soulful, emotive music.

Nunu, born Nuratu Chioma Eluma, is a Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter and visionary entrepreneur from Abuja. Her flair for music was sparked by a chance encounter with a piano in her early years. Nunu has developed a sophisticated taste in music influenced by iconic artists such as Celine Dion and Alicia Keys.

Jess ETA, also from Abuja, has been making waves in the music industry with his breakthrough EP “Balance” and hit single “Body on Fire”. His sophomore project, “Playing with Fire”, has solidified his position as a rising star in African music.

“Get It (Ouu Wee)” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Stream the single and experience the undeniable chemistry between Nunu Eluma and Jess ETA.

Cover Artwork: Get It Nunu Eluma & Jess ETA (Oou Wee)