Africa

Nunu Eluma & Jess ETA release sultry new single “Get It (Ouu Wee)”

Don't miss out on Nunu Eluma and Jess ETA's electrifying collaboration in the hot new single "Get It (Ouu Wee)". Stream it now for a taste of their musical magic.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter Nunu Eluma and the talented Jess ETA have joined forces to release their sizzling new single, “Get It (Ouu Wee)”.

This intimate and emotive track invites you to express your feelings before the moment passes. With its sensual tension and undeniable chemistry, “Get It (Ouu Wee)” is a sultry exploration of attraction and desire.

“Get It (Ouu Wee)” marks Nunu’s second official single. She debuted in the Nigerian music industry in January 2024 with the 2-pack single “Falling/Sweet.” This latest release showcases Nunu’s growing artistry and ability to craft soulful, emotive music.

Nunu, born Nuratu Chioma Eluma, is a Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter and visionary entrepreneur from Abuja. Her flair for music was sparked by a chance encounter with a piano in her early years. Nunu has developed a sophisticated taste in music influenced by iconic artists such as Celine Dion and Alicia Keys.

Jess ETA, also from Abuja, has been making waves in the music industry with his breakthrough EP “Balance” and hit single “Body on Fire”. His sophomore project, “Playing with Fire”, has solidified his position as a rising star in African music.

“Get It (Ouu Wee)” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Stream the single and experience the undeniable chemistry between Nunu Eluma and Jess ETA. 

Cover Artwork: Get It Nunu Eluma & Jess ETA (Oou Wee)
Cover Artwork: Get It Nunu Eluma & Jess ETA (Oou Wee)
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Josiah Bassey pours his heart out in new single “My Everything”

Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’

Jordan Adetunji Releases New Mixtape – A Jaguar’s Dream

Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

CKay Drops Hypnotizing “Addicted” & “Wahala” Mash-Up Live Performance Video on YouTube

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article BhadMayors. BhadMayors outdoor debut project ‘The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible’
Next Article Rapper Kweku Flick Yaayi! Kweku Flick drops the ultimate confidence booster
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Rapper Kweku Flick
Yaayi! Kweku Flick drops the ultimate confidence booster
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

BhadMayors.
BhadMayors outdoor debut project ‘The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible’
Music
Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd blends hard lyrics with raw energy in ‘Owo Safoa’
Music
Hitmaker Abochi
Celebrate your special day with Abochi & AK Songstress’ ‘Wedding Day’
Music
Ayisi
Ayisi is out with ‘Yɛn Ware’; a celebration of love
Music
Ben Brainy. Photo Credit: Ben Brainy
Ben Brainy unveils stunning visuals for his latest single “Location”
Music

Popular

Versatile J.Derobie
Firm After All (Wavez II): J.Derobie showcases his Evolution one new EP
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos