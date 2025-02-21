Africa

Aura Blak’s ‘Obstacles’ music video: A personal and social commentary

Witness Aura Blak's raw portrayal of life's challenges in the 'Obstacles' music video, set against the backdrop of melodic production by Raek Sweezy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

South African rapper Aura Blak unpacks the official music video for his lyrically charged song ‘’Obstacles”. The song significantly leans on the unpleasantness of life, delving deeply into the various hardships of being an independent artist, as well as the broader social dilemmas and personal struggles that many face today.

The 3-minute clip, directed collaboratively by Namic and Aura Blak, was meticulously shot across the vibrant settings of Johannesburg and Soweto, two cities rich in culture and history. It features Aura rapping his heartfelt and introspective lyrics about the numerous “Obstacles” he encounters on his artistic journey. This is set against a backdrop of melodic production by the talented Raek Sweezy, which adds a compelling emotional layer to the track.

The music video’s visuals have a nostalgic feel, skillfully capturing the raw essence of the realities portrayed in the lyrical content. This authenticity resonates deeply with audiences, emphasizing the struggles and triumphs that often accompany the pursuit of one’s dreams. The song, ‘’Obstacles’’, is lifted from Blak’s anticipated ‘’Dreaming Wide Awake EP’’, a project that promises to showcase more of his artistic evolution and the themes that inspire him.

Aura Blak’s narrative is not just a personal commentary but a reflection of the collective experiences shared by many independent artists navigating their own paths. His ability to weave together personal anecdotes with relatable social commentary makes ‘’Obstacles’’ a significant piece of art in the contemporary music scene, encouraging listeners to face their challenges head-on and remain resilient in the face of adversity.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kofi Mole cuts through the chaos with ‘No Noise’

D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing drop Gospel-Afrobeats-Hip-hop themed song – ‘Amazing Grace’

Jay Bahd blends hard lyrics with raw energy in ‘Owo Safoa’

Ben Brainy unveils stunning visuals for his latest single “Location”

Celestine Donkor worships with new song ‘We Hail You’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Worldwide Phenomenon MOLIY MOLIY drops ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ feat. Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Worldwide Phenomenon MOLIY
MOLIY drops ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ feat. Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
‘I Lov U’ by E.L: A feel-good love song you can’t miss
Music
Olonka
Olonka drops new song ‘Frenemy’
Music
Rising star Beniikay
Beniikay: The rising Afrobeat star blending culture and sound
Discovery
Rapper Kweku Flick
Yaayi! Kweku Flick drops the ultimate confidence booster
Music
BhadMayors.
BhadMayors outdoor debut project ‘The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible’
Music

Popular

Hitmaker Abochi
Celebrate your special day with Abochi & AK Songstress’ ‘Wedding Day’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos