Africa

Busiswa Unveils “Grace”—The first single from her upcoming EP Honey & Grace out via Paradise Sound System

Get ready for a genre-bending journey with Busiswa's new single "Grace", a compelling mix of rhythm, honesty, and joy.

Acclaimed South African artist Busiswa returns with “Grace.” Photo Credit: No Ordinary Human
Acclaimed South African artist Busiswa returns with “Grace”, the first single from her forthcoming EP Honey & Grace— a genre-bending body of work set to drop on 23 May 2025 via Paradise Sound System.

Produced by BERNT and let me you, “Grace” marks a powerful reintroduction of Busiswa’s signature voice — this time wrapped in warm, percussive grooves and electronic textures. Recorded between Berlin and Johannesburg, the track is a meditation on resilience, vulnerability, and self-acceptance — delivered through Busiswa’s unmistakable energy and presence.“Grace is my reminder that softness and strength can exist in the same breath,” says Busiswa. “It’s an offering to anyone walking through transformation — with rhythm, honesty, and joy.”

The release of “Grace” coincides with the exclusive premiere of a behind-the-scenes Berlin tour documentary airing on Trace Friday, 4th April, supported by SAMPRA— offering fans a first look at the story behind Honey & Grace and the creative process that shaped it.

Cover Artwork: Grace - Busiswa
The project is executive produced by Sarah Jane Nicholson, Managing Director of Paradise Africa Distribution, whose vision continues to push the boundaries of African music’s global influence.

Nelo Mathenjwa, Label & Operations Manager at Paradise Worldwide, shares:

“‘Grace’ is more than a single — it’s a moment that connects continents. This project brings together collaborators from across the globe, and many of them will be joining us in South Africa for the Africa Rising Music Conference in May. It’s a true testament to what we’re building at Paradise Sound System: music without borders, rooted in connection, and driven by world-class artistry.”

Busiswa, best known for global hits like Midnight Starring and My Power (from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift), has consistently redefined the sound and soul of the dancefloor. With “grace”, she opens a new chapter — deeply personal, beautifully collaborative, and unafraid to evolve.

