Africa

JAYO Records announces the release of Frenzyoffixial’s new single “Cigarette” — A raw and emotional exploration of love and escape

Experience the bittersweet journey of love with Frenzyoffixial's latest single, "Cigarette," blending Afrobeats and Amapiano. Don't miss out on this captivating track!

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Frenzyoffixial. Photo Credit: Frenzyoffixial
Frenzyoffixial.Photo Credit: Frenzyoffixial

JAYO Records is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Frenzyoffixial, popularly known as Frenzy’s latest single, “Cigarette,” set to drop on April 3, 2025. Known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, Frenzy delivers a captivating track that explores the bittersweet highs and lows of love and the search for solace in moments of vulnerability.

“Cigarette” is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt narrative that reflects Frenzy’s emotional depth and artistic evolution. Produced by Moesix, the track features smooth melodies layered over rhythmic beats, creating a soulful yet infectious soundscape that draws listeners in from the very first note.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Frenzy shared, “‘Cigarette’ is about that feeling of craving comfort and escape when love feels overwhelming. It’s raw, it’s real, and I hope people can connect with that emotion.”

With powerful lyrics penned by Oluwafemi Oluwatosin Moses and composed by John Oluwafemi Ogungbenro, Cigarette is set to make waves across streaming platforms and airwaves. The single will be available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, with the music video set to premiere shortly after the release.

Frenzy continues to carve his path in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries while staying true to his roots.  “Cigarette” marks another milestone in his journey, showcasing his growth as both a songwriter and performer.

Pre-save ‘Cigarette’ now and be the first to listen on April 3, 2025:  https://VMGAfrica.lnk.to/CigaretteAr

Cover Artwork: Cigarette - Frenzyoffixial
Cover Artwork: Cigarette – Frenzyoffixial
Ghana Music
