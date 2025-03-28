Nigerian superstar Joeboy unveils highly anticipated album, ‘VIVA LAVIDA’ 

Joeboy Afrobeats sensation Joeboy is back with his anticipated third studio album, ‘Viva Lavida’, released via his own imprint Young Legend in partnership with Warner Music Africa. The album, whose title translates to ‘Live Life’, encapsulates Joeboy’s philosophy of embracing freedom, self-awareness, and inner peace amidst life’s unpredictability.

‘Viva Lavida’ lands with a stunning music video for its focus track ‘Free Of Charge’ featuring Legendary Nigerian rapper Olamidé. Immersing viewers in a vibrant, multi-layered universe with four contrasting landscapes, each bursting with rich colors and dynamic energy, Joeboy stuns in a crimson red suit while Olamidé rocks an all-black, luxe ensemble. The visuals amplify the song’s theme of spoiling their ideal woman across neon-lit cityscapes to sun-drenched deserts, it oozes opulence, making it a slick introduction to the project’s release.

The LP also includes previously released singles such as the soulful ‘Taxi Driver’, the introspective ‘SMH’, the heartfelt anthem ‘Adenuga’ featuring Qing Madi, and the globally celebrated ‘Osadebe’, which has over 10 million Spotify streams.

VIVA LAVIDA by Joeboy. Credit: Joeboy.

“At the end of the day, life is unpredictable and bad times are inevitable, but the one thing you are in control of is how you react and live. I choose to live free. No matter how many times I get my heart broken, no matter whether I succeed or fail in life and love, Viva Lavida!” Joeboy

The project opens with ‘Innocent‘, a smooth, introspective track that reintroduces Joeboy’s ‘Loverboy’ persona, followed by the upbeat ‘Abena‘, a feel-good anthem designed to get listeners on their feet. ‘Streets Are Lonely‘ weaves hypnotic harmonies with Joeboy’s velvety voice, while the previously released ‘Taxi Driver‘ – complete with its viral music video series – showcases rhythmic percussion and a narrative about fleeting connections in Lagos.

Joeboy reunites with producer Tempoe (producer of ‘Sip (Alcohol)) on ‘SMH’, a track brimming with introspective lyricism, before sliding into the romantic ‘Magdalene‘, where he croons, “Have you ever seen anything more beautiful in your life?” Brazilian artist Elana Dara joins him on the dreamy ‘Sunset‘, a slower, melody-driven interlude, while previous hit ‘Adenuga‘ featuring Qing Madi blends airy R&B vocals with light, hypnotic instrumentals.

Joeboy x Olamide. Credit: Joeboy.

The album’s focus track, ‘Free Of Charge’, is a fiery collaboration with Nigerian rap icon Olamide, packed with fast-paced beats tailor-made for the club at peaktime. ‘Osadebe‘, already a global hit with over 10 million Spotify streams, keeps the energy high, while ‘Hey Father‘ offers a vulnerable reflection on faith, with Joeboy pleading, “Shine your light on me.”

The introspective ‘Sinner’ pairs raw emotion with billowing basslines, before the album closes with ‘I’ll Be Okay‘, a mellow, reassuring collaboration with Wizard Chan that ties the project together with soothing instrumentals and a message of resilience.

The album announcement follows Joeboy’s 2025 world tour, which kicked off in Australia with a run of sold out shows, and will hit Europe throughout April and May, with stops in Copenhagen, Rome, Milan, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and the UK (Manchester, London, Birmingham, Leicester). Remaining tickets are available here.

Viva Lavida Tracklist

1. Innocent

2. Abena

3. Streets Are Lonely

4. Taxi Driver

5. SMH feat. Tempoe

6. Magdalene

7. Sunset feat. Elana Dara

8. Adenuga feat. Qing Madi

9. Free Of Charge feat. Olamide

10. Osadebe

11. Hey Father

12. Sinner

13. I’ll be Okay feat. Wizard Chan

Steam VIVA LAVIDA