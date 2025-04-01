UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma blend 3Step, Jazz and Gospel in ‘Call of The Ancestors’

“From the whispers of wise Ancestors, a primal call echoes—a summons to unite under Ubuntu’s embrace. Elders and youth stride as one, their voices weaving a timeless chorus of faith and prayer…”

So begins the evocative blurb of Call Of The Ancestors, the first single of 2025 from Cape Town’s boutique label soWHAT Records. Born in the Mother City, this release unites the talents of UPZ, house producer behind classics like Pure Surprise, Believing, and Uzongilinda; Digital Sangoma, a visionary vocalist and music producer; and the charismatic trumpeter Mo-T, artist behind the hit Horns in the Sun (with DJ Kent & Thakzin) and one-third of the acclaimed trio Mi Casa. Together, they embark on a sonic journey that bridges generations and genres.

The track’s poetic essence unfolds: “…This odyssey sweeps from rural Africa through sacred churches, landing in Sophiatown’s nostalgic glow. Log drums pulse, 3-step rhythms hum, and jazz-kissed keys shift, blending old and new. A united chant rises, carrying Southern Africa’s soul-stirring sounds and historic heartbeat—a sonic journey of roots and renewal.”

Mo-T. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records

The collaboration sparked in 2023 when UPZ and Mo-T, after crossing paths in Johannesburg, envisioned a jazz-fusion house production influenced by fusion icons such as Pat Metheny and Herb Alpert. Fast forward to 2024, and Mo-T joined UPZ—now based in Cape Town—at Digital Sangoma’s home studio. Together, they layered vocals, trumpet flourishes, and innovative ideas into what became Call Of The Ancestors—a bold, fitting title for a track that feels both timeless and urgent.

Digital Sangoma. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records

Digital Sangoma reflects:

“I’ve admired Mo-T’s work for years. After connecting, we became friends and knew a collaboration was inevitable. Last year, that moment arrived. Mo-T called, saying he was in town with a stunning record alongside UPZ. I didn’t realize I’d already played UPZ’s music countless times—Mo-T just grinned and said, ‘Trust me, you do.’ He was right! The session was electric, and I’m grateful for what I learned from these two incredible artists.”

UPZ. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records

UPZ adds:

“This is one of my most unique works and collabs. The song’s linear, almost jazz-like structure takes you on a journey—bookended by the hook, with a gospel-inspired vocal from Digital Sangoma, Mo-T’s sick trumpet solos, unexpected key changes, and rich chants in between. It’s a blend of spontaneity and soul.”

Released under soWHAT Records, a boutique label based in South Africa, Call Of The Ancestors joins a prestigious catalog featuring productions by luminaries such as Black Motion, UPZ, DJ Ganyani, Sio, Cuebur, Black Coffee, Sofiya Nzau, MFR Souls, DJ Qness, Kali Mija, Mariechan, and Proverb, among others. More than a single, ‘Call of The Ancestors’ is a celebration of heritage, creativity and unity.

Cover Artwork: Call Of The Ancestors -UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma