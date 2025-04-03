KARAH’s soulful voice takes flight on new release “RTTM (Racing to the Money)”

KARAH, a rising Afro-fusion and Afro-R&B singer-songwriter from Akwa Ibom, begins the year by releasing an introspective single titled “RTTM,” an acronym for “Racing to the Money”.

“RTTM (Racing to the Money)” is a candid and introspective song about recognising the imbalance in a relationship and choosing to focus on personal growth and success. With its catchy Afro-fusion vibe, the song features KARAH‘s emotive vocals and relatable lyrics, making it a must-listen for fans of Afro-R&B. The song was expertly produced by Nawty zyx. His signature sound brings depth and texture to “RTTM“, perfectly complementing KARAH‘s vocal delivery.

With her unique sound and style, KARAH is positioned to spotlight her talent and cement her place in the conversation of rising Nigerian female artists to watch. Her artistry has the potential to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the music scene.

KARAH‘s musical journey began in 2021, when she shared captivating covers on social media. In 2022, she released her debut single, “Greedy“. Her subsequent release, a two-track single pack (“Eyah” and “Mad Man“), further solidified her talent for storytelling through music.

“RTTM” is KARAH‘s most dynamic release yet, reflecting her ambition and evolving artistry. This single promises to propel her to new heights and solidify her position as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene.

“RTTM” is available on digital music streaming platforms.