Emerging Afropop recording artist Apples, debuts new single “Hamba Nawe” ft. DJ Morgan

South African artist Apples debuts her single "Hamba Nawe" on April 4th, blending cultural roots with modern rhythms and showcasing her artistic journey.

Introducing Hamba Nawe (Where you go I’ll go), the highly anticipated debut single from South African recording artist Apples, featuring DJ Morgan. Set to release worldwide on April 4th, Hamba Nawe is a vibrant fusion of English and isiXhosa, recorded and produced in the heart of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The track embodies Apples’ unique sound and pays homage to her cultural roots while blending modern rhythms with deep, soulful melodies.

Apples is no stranger to the spotlight. Formerly a professional model who graced numerous magazine covers, she embarked on a journey of self-reinvention at 30, rekindling her passion for both music and modeling. In 2024, she reclaimed her place in the industry with a fresh perspective, balancing her dual talents with newfound purpose.

After training at SA Beauty Academy for her first pageant, Apples quickly rose to prominence, securing titles such as Top Model North Coast and Mrs. Queen of South Africa. Representing her country on an international stage at the International Presentation of Performers (iPOP) in Los Angeles, she earned a gold medal, a 1st runner-up title, and captivated the audience as the lead in a showcase performance. Her multifaceted talents in singing, modeling, and acting caught the attention of global agencies, eventually leading her to partner with Indasoul Entertainment to pursue her music career.

With this momentum, Apples returned to Los Angeles, where she recorded two songs and music videos before collaborating with DJ Morgan on Hamba Nawe. Through this journey, she not only discovered her voice but also honed her gift for songwriting. Now, as 2025 unfolds, Apples stands poised for a breakthrough year, sharing her musical journey with the world.

“Hamba Nawe” marks the beginning of a new chapter for Apples, as she balances her life between South Africa and Los Angeles. With her inspiring story and relentless drive, she continues to prove that “it’s never too late to become who you might have been.”

