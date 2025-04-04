Ad imageAd image
Africa

MOONGA K. unleashes his explosive new single, “hold on!”

MOONGA K. releases "hold on!", the lead single from his OUTLAW EP, blending genres while celebrating Black cowboy history and resilience.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

MOONGA K., the genre-defying artist known for his electrifying sound and fearless storytelling, is back with a powerful new single, hold on!” The track is the first glimpse into his highly anticipated country-inspired EP, OUTLAW, marking an exhilarating new chapter in his artistic evolution. 

Blending elements of funk, soul, and Americana-infused countryhold on!” is a choir-driven anthem of resilience, echoing MOONGA K.’s commitment to breaking musical boundaries. The single was announced with a visually striking teaser filmed at a horse ranch, setting the stage for a project that redefines the cowboy aesthetic through a queer African lens.

hold on!” encapsulates the spirit of OUTLAW—a narrative that follows MOONGA K. as a lone cowboy on the open road, guitar in hand, traversing through vast landscapes, small-town bars, and the unseen corners of the world. The accompanying music video, filmed across South Africa and Lesotho, will capture the raw beauty of MOONGA’s journey as an artist and outlaw.

A New Era of Storytelling & Sound

MOONGA K. describes OUTLAW as a bold reclamation of country music, a genre deeply rooted in Black history. This project pays homage to the Black cowboys of the 19th century, a narrative often erased from mainstream storytelling. Through “hold on!”, Moonga K. continues his mission to uplift under-represented voices, embracing themes of courage, identity, and self-determination.

- Advertisement -

The release of “hold on!” also kicks off a dynamic visual campaign, featuring striking cowboy-inspired imagery and teasers designed to intrigue and excite fans. This cinematic rollout sets the tone for the OUTLAW EP, which will introduce more layers of Moonga’s sonic and visual world in the months ahead.

What’s Next?

Following the release of “hold on!”, MOONGA K. will continue to unveil new music, visuals, and live performances, culminating in the full release of OUTLAW on June 27, 2025. The second single, “stole my heart”, arriving on May 16, will further expand the OUTLAW universe with an evocative queer cowboy love story.

About Moonga K.

MOONGA K. is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and activist, known for his genre-fluid artistry that blends R&B, soul, rock, jazz, and electronic influences. Born in Zambia, raised in Botswana, and based in South Africa, he has built a reputation as a fearless storyteller and boundary-pushing musician. His previous work has earned SAMA nominations, widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, GQ, The FADER, AFROPUNK, and performances on major stages like Afropunk, Rocking the Daisies, and OppiKoppi.

With OUTLAW, MOONGA K. is set to redefine what it means to be a modern cowboy—bold, unapologetic, and boundless.

Official streaming link: https://onerpm.link/hold-on

- Advertisement -
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Singer-songwriter Abel Chungu Musuka, releases a profound love ballad “Imperfect”

Zambian Reggae-Dancehall star, dESH.DUBS releases new single ‘Boombah’ featuring Shimasta

Above the Wicked! dESH.DUBS unleashes a timeless string of 10 songs in new album

The wait is over! dESH.DUBS drops ‘Champion’

Zambian Afropop Princess, Katongo, releases video to popular love song ‘Tinofara’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Iconic Black Sherif Black Sherif dominates Apple Music Top Albums Charts in 8 countries
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.
KiDi announces upcoming album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’
News
Rebel Music - Black Sherif. Credit: YouTube
‘Rebel Music’: Black Sherif’s bold new video sets the bar sky-high
Music
Ghanaian rap sensation Lyrical Joe. Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe/X
Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ from ‘I AM’ album sparks anticipation and discussion
News
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene remakes Omar B’s ‘Awoo Mawugné’ classic
Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale wins 3 more awards, extends record as Ghana’s ‘Most Awarded Artist’ at IRAWMA
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Iconic Black Sherif
Black Sherif dominates Apple Music Top Albums Charts in 8 countries
News
Trendsetter RJZ
RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM drop unforgettable new song ‘Do Mi Saa’
Music
KobbyRockz
‘No Be Me Alone’ video by KobbyRockz & Kojo Luda is out!
Music
All you need to know about producer JMJ
Heartbreak Tonic by JMJ Baby & King Paluta Is finally out
Music
Trailblazer Drupz
After overcoming life’s struggles, Drupz delivers ‘Man A Di Year’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music