Africa

De Mthuda bares his soul: Mthuthuzeli arrives April 30, 2025

De Mthuda's upcoming album "Mthuthuzeli," releasing April 30, 2025, promises to revolutionize Amapiano music with powerful sound and emotion.

Ghana Music
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda

Amapiano titan, De Mthuda, is ready to make history. Mark your calendars—April 30, 2025, is the day Mthuthuzeli, his highly anticipated new album, drops, promising to redefine the sound that’s already taken the world by storm. This isn’t just a release; it’s a seismic moment; a war cry from the soul of a pioneer who’s carried Amapiano from the dust to the world’s pulse. And the countdown starts now.

This is De Mthuda stripped bare—his blood, his roots, his fire—poured into a sound that’s haunted dancefloors and hearts alike. Mthuthuzeli isn’t here to play nice; it’s a middle finger to limits, a love letter to the grind, and a torch for every fan who’s ridden this wave with him. The bass is heavier, the drum bangs harder, the vibes cut deeper—South Africa’s spirit fused with a hunger that’s ready to burn the globe down.

Mthuthuzeli is me—every scar, every beat, every damn fight,” De Mthuda says. “I’m giving it all on April 30. This is not just my story—it’s ours. Let’s tear it up together.” 

No previews, no soft sells—just the promise of an album that’s been clawing its way out of him for years. This Friday, pre-order to stake your place in the chaos. De Mthuda’s not asking for your attention—he’s taking it. Mthuthuzeli is the spark; 2025 is the blaze.

Cover Artwork: Mthuthuzeli – De Mthuda
Cover Artwork: Mthuthuzeli – De Mthuda

Do not miss out! Click HERE to pre-order. 

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
