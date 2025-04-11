Ad imageAd image
Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’

Halo Yagami releases ‘Phresha,’ a genre-blending single from his EP, showcasing his unique sound and impressive self-production skills.

Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse, Halo Yagami, is turning up the heat and applying major pressure with his new single ‘Phresha’, the second single off his upcoming EP, Umsoco. Self-produced and composed from top to bottom by the man himself, the genre-bending track effortlessly fuses Maskandi soul with modern afrosoul grooves, serving a sonic experience that’s as original as it is unforgettable.

“I won’t lie, right now I feel like I’m at the top of my game — and that’s exactly what Phresha is about,” says Halo. “For the fact that I made my own beat, composed my own melody and mastered the song myself — the pressure to create and deliver your own sound? It’s only getting worse.”

Halo Yagami, real name Monde Thuthukani Ngcobo, hails from the colourful and culturally rich township of KwaMashu, Durban — a place that’s deeply rooted in his identity as an artist. His lyrical flair is street-smart, fashion-forward, and layered with clever wordplay, as heard in his hard-hitting verse:

“ng’basheba noShatini, got ‘em under phresha, ngoshuni nemfeshini, bazam’ukungmesha” which translates to being miles ahead of the game, both musically and stylistically, with a unique flair that has others watching, learning, and trying to catch up.

From the culturally-rich streets of KZN to the neon-lit studios of Jozi, Halo’s journey is one of pure self-expression, hustle, and evolution. “Growing up in KwaMashu influenced me heavily. From Maskandi blasting at home to hip hop shaping my teenage years — I blend those worlds and show people exactly where I’m from, through my music.”

Cover Artwork: Phresha - Halo Yagami
Cover Artwork: Phresha – Halo Yagami

‘Phresha’ is already making waves on streaming platforms, pulling in big numbers and landing spots on Apple Music’s top playlists like New Music Daily, New In R&B, Alt R&B, and more. 

With his unmatched talent, genre-fluid style, and bold creative vision, Halo Yagami isn’t just the next big thing — he’s the now, and the industry better keep up.

More about Halo Yagami

Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic

Halo Yagami (real name Monde Ngcobo) is a 28-year-old Durban-born, Joburg-based singer, songwriter, and producer from KwaMashu. Since debuting with his breakthrough EP Usiba in 2022, Halo has gained recognition for his soulful sound, genre-blending style, and emotive storytelling, pulling from R&B, Maskandi, and Kwaito influences.

His stage name reflects his belief in timeless artistry—“Halo” for his angelic voice and “Yagami” inspired by anime, symbolizing longevity. With over 1 million streams on Apple Music, he’s featured on top playlists like Africa Rising, Breaking R&B, and Hip Hop Circle.

He’s collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Shekhinah, Sjava, and Kly, and continues to push boundaries.

