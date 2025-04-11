Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth

Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, a searing anthem of betrayal, resilience, and unbreakable spirit. Teaming up with chillyboyRSA, alongside the soulful Mkeyz and rising force KyD, Shaun delivers a powerful message wrapped in infectious log drum grooves and emotive melodies.
Rooted in the wisdom of a Zulu proverb — “Never put your trust in a human being; rather, trust a stone” — Themb’itshe captures the pain of broken trust and the quiet triumph of overcoming it. Shaun Stylist’s signature production, fused with chillyboyRSA’s melodic finesse and Mkeyz’s heartfelt vocals, creates a cathartic listening experience that is as relatable as it is danceable.
Building on a wave of momentum, Shaun continues to prove his hit-making prowess. His 2024 breakout, Manje Monday, stormed past two million streams, followed by Ekhoneni, a track that entrenched his influence with its lush soundscape and undeniable groove. Iyebobo, released December 2024, ignited festive dance floors across the country, affirming Shaun’s place as a tastemaker in the genre.
Now, with Themb’itshe, Shaun Stylist elevates his artistry yet again, blending poignant storytelling with the irresistible energy of Amapiano. The track is a testament to resilience, a soundtrack for anyone rising from the ashes of disappointment.
About Shaun Stylist
Hailing from Ekurhuleni, in the East of Johannesburg. Born Shaun Andile Naki and most popularly known as Shaun Stylist – a DJ/Artist, Businessman, Fashionista, Philanthropist, and Reality TV Star are among the many hats he wears.
Shaun’s eccentric dress sense reflects his personality, a trade that he uses to leave his stamp behind within the spaces in which he operates.
Shaun has carved a name for himself in the fashion world and is associated with top businesswomen and socialite; MamKhize, as well as clients such as South African soccer star George Lebisi.
Shaun’s journey with music began when he was just a young boy in Sunday school singing church hymns. The dream to be a global star never left him, as 20 years later – now a doting dad and husband, Shaun is reigniting the dreams of his younger self.
Already a regular behind the decks of some of South Africa’s top venues – the multi–hyphenated; businessman, fashion maestro, and silver-screen personality, is yet to carve his space in the music world. Evidence of this can be seen on TikTok where a snippet of his upcoming single under Warner Music Africa has already gained just under half a million views.
Shaun has an innate ability to shift the room when he walks into it. His new chapter of solidifying Shaun the musician will undoubtedly shift the music game.