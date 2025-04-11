Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth

Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, a searing anthem of betrayal, resilience, and unbreakable spirit. Teaming up with chillyboyRSA, alongside the soulful Mkeyz and rising force KyD, Shaun delivers a powerful message wrapped in infectious log drum grooves and emotive melodies.

Rooted in the wisdom of a Zulu proverb — “Never put your trust in a human being; rather, trust a stone” — Themb’itshe captures the pain of broken trust and the quiet triumph of overcoming it. Shaun Stylist’s signature production, fused with chillyboyRSA’s melodic finesse and Mkeyz’s heartfelt vocals, creates a cathartic listening experience that is as relatable as it is danceable.

Cover Artwork: Themb’itshe – Shaun Stylist ft. Mkeyz & KyD

Building on a wave of momentum, Shaun continues to prove his hit-making prowess. His 2024 breakout, Manje Monday, stormed past two million streams, followed by Ekhoneni, a track that entrenched his influence with its lush soundscape and undeniable groove. Iyebobo, released December 2024, ignited festive dance floors across the country, affirming Shaun’s place as a tastemaker in the genre.

Now, with Themb’itshe, Shaun Stylist elevates his artistry yet again, blending poignant storytelling with the irresistible energy of Amapiano. The track is a testament to resilience, a soundtrack for anyone rising from the ashes of disappointment.

About Shaun Stylist

Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa

Hailing from Ekurhuleni, in the East of Johannesburg. Born Shaun Andile Naki and most popularly known as Shaun Stylist – a DJ/Artist, Businessman, Fashionista, Philanthropist, and Reality TV Star are among the many hats he wears.

Shaun’s eccentric dress sense reflects his personality, a trade that he uses to leave his stamp behind within the spaces in which he operates.

Shaun has carved a name for himself in the fashion world and is associated with top businesswomen and socialite; MamKhize, as well as clients such as South African soccer star George Lebisi.

Shaun’s journey with music began when he was just a young boy in Sunday school singing church hymns. The dream to be a global star never left him, as 20 years later – now a doting dad and husband, Shaun is reigniting the dreams of his younger self.

Already a regular behind the decks of some of South Africa’s top venues – the multi–hyphenated; businessman, fashion maestro, and silver-screen personality, is yet to carve his space in the music world. Evidence of this can be seen on TikTok where a snippet of his upcoming single under Warner Music Africa has already gained just under half a million views.

Shaun has an innate ability to shift the room when he walks into it. His new chapter of solidifying Shaun the musician will undoubtedly shift the music game.