Yumbs unlocks the doors to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 

Yumbs is setting the tone for 2025 with the release of Yummy’s House Vol. 1, a rich, proudly South African project that arrives on 11 April. Anchored by the heart-tugging focus single Awuboni — a collaboration with Scotts Maphuma and a star-studded vocal lineup featuring Nia Pearl, Zani, Makhanj & — this EP is a love letter to soulful Amapiano, peppered with nostalgic house influences and homegrown authenticity.

Crafted with intent, Yummy’s House Vol. 1 channels the raw textures of South Africa’s sonic landscape, from indigenous instruments to multi-lingual lyricism. True to his “private-school Amapiano” roots, Yumbs curates a soundscape that is equal parts smooth and spirited, while inviting a family of musical voices like Russell Zuma, Langa Mavuso, Mashudu, and Sfarzo Rtee to bring his vision to life. Scotts Maphuma, in particular, plays a pivotal role throughout the project, adding depth and dimension to Yumbs’ signature flair.

Leading the charge is Awuboni, a soulful anthem layered with Maskandi influences that deepen its emotional resonance. With lyrical honesty, the track confronts the anguish of loving someone resistant to change, as the protagonist grapples with a partner’s stubborn flaws and the echoes of friendly warnings that time is running out. Nia Pearl, Mashudu, Zani, and Makhanj breathe life into this narrative, creating a moment that feels both intimate and universal.

Cover Artwork: Yummy’s House Vol. 1 – Yumbs

The EP follows the warm reception of Amaphupho, which earned an early nod on YouTube’s popular Piano Pulse podcast, celebrated as one of the best new tracks in the week of its release, a clear sign that Yumbs is in impeccable form heading into this release.

Adding to the momentum, Yumbs continues to cultivate community with his signature event series, Yumborghini Club: Last Sundays at La Familia Street Culture. The latest edition, held on 30 March 2025, saw Yumbs bring together industry peers for an unforgettable day of music, connection, and culture. The event also doubled as the set for his live mix, which dropped just a day before the EP landed. Fans were treated to exclusive images from the day, which lit up timelines and blogs as the countdown to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 intensified.

With Yummy’s House Vol. 1, Yumbs is opening the door to an immersive sonic experience that feels like home.

About Yumbs

Yumbs. Photo Credit: Yumbs

Born Ayanda Oratile Yumba in Kagiso township in 2002.

The multi-talented producer/DJ Yumbs’ love for music runs deep. By the age of ten, he was already playing drums at his local church. His musical gift would then be nurtured when he attended the National School of Art, where he learned how to play bass and electric guitar, and taught himself how to play piano. In his senior year (2020), Yumbs was the main composer and musical director for the production Hip-Hop Helmet, which premiered at the Nelson Mandela Theatre. The self-taught pianist then went on to further his studies at the Academy of Sound Engineering, majoring in Audio Technology & Sound Engineering.

Having harnessed his talent and knowledge of music, Yumbs made his first foray into the commercial stage in 2020 by co-producing Musa Keys’ “Vula Mlomo”. He’s since gone on to produce & work along artists such as Kelvin Momo, Bien, Pabi Cooper, Major League Djz, Dj Maphorisa, Blxckie, Joe Boy & many more talented acts globally.

Yumbs has a unique sound and amazing ear for music which has led him to taking the role of Executive producer on projects. His debut EP role was Pabi Cooper’s debut EP Cooperville.

Yumbs debut EP titled “The First Offering” was released in October 2022 which features the likes of Kelvin Momo, Aymos, Babalwa M, DBN Gogo, Baby S.O.N, Boohle & more. The soulful release was well received & cemented Yumbs in the South African music industry as an Artist.

On a Mission to spread his music to the world, Yumbs collaborated with International acts such as Will.I.Am & Pharell Williams at a music camp in Dubai. Late 2023 Ciara enlisted the help of Yumbs to remix her Smash hit “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown. This remix then set the tone for 2024 where Yumbs produced the official Amapiano remix of Muni Long’s hit single “Made For Me”.

Yumbs started the year off At Warner Music Africa’s annual songwriting & recording camp in Aburi, Ghana. Yumbs worked with artists such as JoeBoy (Nigeria), Bien (Kenya), Moliy (Ghana), Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa), Fave (Nigeria), Qing Madi (Nigeria), Blaqbonez (Nigeria) & producers such as Telz (Nigeria), P.Prime (Nigeria), Dera (UK) & TSB (UK).