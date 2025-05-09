Ad imageAd image
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O

Kold AF, a rising Afro-fusion artist, releases "4GET IT," showcasing resilience and ambition through a powerful collaboration with Prettyboy D-O.

Following a breakthrough year marked by the success of her KAUTION EP, a sold-out headline show in Lagos, and tour appearances alongside Bien and Joeboy, rising Afro-fusion powerhouse Kold AF launches into 2025 with a bold new statement. Her latest single, “4GET IT“, out on May 2nd, is a high-octane collaboration with genre-bending maverick Prettyboy D-O.

Built on a bed of pulsing production and razor-sharp lyricism, “4GET IT” channels raw emotion and streetwise energy. It’s a record that speaks to resilience, ambition, and unshakable self-worth—unapologetic in tone and relentless in delivery.

“Forget the story, me, I need my money / You can keep the fame, my homie.”

From gritty punchlines to commanding hooks, Kold AF and Prettyboy D-O deliver a performance that’s both urgent and anthemic—blending Afro-fusion textures with unmistakable Lagos edge. It’s a track that doubles as both warning shot and war cry: a declaration of intent from two artists at the top of their game.

Cover Artwork: 4GET IT ft. Prettyboy D-O - Kold AF
Cover Artwork: 4GET IT ft. Prettyboy D-O – Kold AF

Speaking on the collaboration, Kold AF shares:

“Getting to work with Prettyboy D-O is something I manifested. I have a list of artists I admire, and he’s right at the top. For this to be the first song we made together? Phenomenal. ‘4GET IT’ is big energy pure ‘don’t mess with me’ vibes. Our chemistry was on point from the start.

Kold AF

Kold AF also highlights the creative vision behind the visualizer:

“The Director, Nasty, is a genius. He instantly understood what the video needed—incorporating a marching band and vintage Nigerian jersey gave it a sports-leaning aesthetic I hadn’t even considered. That’s real creativity.”

With “4GET IT”, Kold AF steps further into her own confident, fearless, and impossible to ignore. This is more than a single; it’s a statement.

Kold AF is ready for everything. And she’s not backing down.

About Kold AF

Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF, formerly known as Koel, is a 23-year-old sensation hailing from Delta, Nigeria. As a proud native of Southern Nigeria, she draws deeply from the rich musical traditions of artists like Burna Boy, Rema, Omah Lay, and Cynthia Morgan. Her sound is also colored by global influences, including Rihanna, Mahalia, and London Grammar. Kold AF’s hallmark as an artist is her versatility, seamlessly blending genres to create her unique Afro Fusion sound—a dynamic mix of Afrobeats, Dancehall, Pop, Soul, Hip-Hop, and RnB.

Kold AF’s musical journey took off with her debut project “Kold Szn,” which garnered prominent playlist placements on Spotify (Sizzlers) and Boomplay (Young & Pop, RnB & U). Recognized by media outlets such as Okay Africa, Culture Custodian, and Turntable Charts as an artist to watch for 2023/24, she has recently been named an Apple Music Up Next Artist, a prestigious program dedicated to spotlighting and nurturing rising talent. Kold AF is poised to defy conventions and forge a new path in the music industry.

Ghana Music
