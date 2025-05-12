2baba, Makhadzi, Stonebwoy, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city

Celebrated African music icon 2baba Idibia will headline a dynamic lineup of artists and global music industry leaders as panellists at the upcoming AFRIMA 2025 Music Conference, which forms part of a two-day event organised by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) to unveil the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and Host City at the AU Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 13 to 14, 2025.

Joining 2baba on the panels are top names such as South African superstar, Makhadzi; young Kenyan music sensation, Nikita Kering; Ugandan multiple-award winner, and music executive, Eddy Kenzo; international pop star and AFRIMA 2018 best artist in Reggae/Ragga from Ghana, Stonebwoy; Founder and CEO of Bana Records, Ethiopia, Bien Mekonnen; AFRIMA’s Regional Director and CEO of Yekwatu, Mike Strano; and Leo Fakhrul, the Founder and Managing Director, Mamba Sounds, Edinburgh, UK, amongst others. Together, they will engage in forward-thinking conversations around the future of African music and the continent’s evolving creative economy.

According to Eyob Alemayehu, AFRIMA’s Country Director in Ethiopia, the excitement surrounding the hosting rights bid will hit its peak when the winning city is officially announced and awarded a certificate during the event.

Alemayehu also mentioned that the official theme for AFRIMA 2025 will be revealed during the two-day event, featuring other exciting activities.

The first day will begin with an intellectually engaging Music conference with the theme: Music Beyond Borders, followed by a host city announcement and calendar unveiling. Experts will dive into important topics like music industry policies, international collaborations, and strategies to boost Africa’s creative sector from a developmental and economic growth prism. The calendar unveiling will provide information on the various programs, build-up activations and dates for the main ceremonies of AFRIMA 2025.

“It’s a fully loaded first day,” said Alemayehu. “The Music Conference will begin with the first panel session, ‘Borderless Beats: The Future of African Music in a Globalised World’, exploring how African sounds resonate with global audiences. This will be followed by Panel Session 2, ‘Unlocking and Monetising Africa’s Music Economy’, where top industry experts will discuss strategies to grow and sustain the continent’s creative sector.”

“We are bringing some of these Africa’s most respected voices in music, and key industry leaders to Ethiopia because this is a crucial moment for the continent’s creative industry. Their insights and experiences are vital as we discuss and dissect the future of African music and explore strategies to grow a sustainable creative economy that speaks to both our heritage and our global aspirations.”

The day will wrap up with the AFRIMA Dinner & Social Networking Event, an exclusive gathering featuring AFRIMA and AU officials, renowned artists, and special industry stakeholders. Alemayehu said this is a fantastic chance for everyone in the African music scene to connect and explore potential collaborations.

He added that delegates will have a fantastic opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage on the second day. The City Tour will take participants to intriguing historical landmarks, heritage sites, museums, and artistic hubs, allowing for an immersive experience of Ethiopia’s vibrant culture.

“The unveiling of the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and Host City is not just the beginning of another award season, it is a strong statement that Africa’s creative industry is moving forward. This moment starts the journey to another exciting edition in 2025, where the continent and the diaspora will come together to celebrate our music and culture,” Alemayehu said.