Africa

Jaymusic Sarela releases two singles: “Worship is a Heart Thing” & “Living Sacrifice”

Jaymusic Sarela, a prominent South African gospel artist, releases two singles emphasizing sincere worship from the heart and a life surrendered to God.

Ghana Music
Jaymusic Sarela. Photo Credit: Naka Agency
Jaymusic Sarela. Photo Credit: Naka Agency

South African gospel artist Jaymusic Sarela has released two inspiring new singles: “Worship is a Heart Thing” and “Living Sacrifice“. These heartfelt songs echo a central truth—worship goes beyond music or outward expression; it begins with the posture of the heart.

“The inspiration behind these songs came from a deep desire to simplify the meaning of worship,” says Jaymusic. “While worship can be expressed in many ways, its true power lies in sincerity. God sees beyond our gestures—He looks at our intentions.” Drawing from Luke 6:45, Jaymusic reminds us that our actions and worship flow from the heart, which is the centre of our motives.

Worship is a Heart Thing emphasizes that we don’t need applause or dramatic displays for our worship to be valid. If it flows from a heart that understands God’s love, it’s enough. Living Sacrifice builds on that truth, declaring that the highest form of worship is a life fully surrendered to God—living for Him daily. These singles are a glimpse into the heart of an artist who has spent a decade shaping the sound of gospel music in South Africa.

Cover Artwork: Worship Is a Heart Thing - Jaymusic Sarela
Cover Artwork: Worship Is a Heart Thing – Jaymusic Sarela

About Jaymusic Sarela

Jaymusic Sarela is a seasoned singer, songwriter, producer, and music arranger born and raised in Soshanguve, a township in Pretoria. With over 20 years of experience, he has served both professionally in the music industry and within churches as a worship leader.

He is currently the presiding musical director of the multi-award-winning Tshwane Gospel Choir (TGC) and serves as musical director at House of Faith Church in Blue Hills, Midrand.

Jaymusic has worked with some of South Africa’s biggest gospel names and has produced multiple award-winning albums for TGC, earning Crown Gospel Music Awards and a SAMA nomination. One of his career highlights includes a feature with Grammy-nominated and multi-award-winning international gospel artist James Fortune on the song I Am.

He also recorded a live project with platinum-selling sensation Dr Tumi titled Dr Tumi & The Gifted. As part of “The Gifted,” Jaymusic has contributed to reshaping the modern gospel sound. Beyond music, Jaymusic has dabbled in acting—playing a cameo role as “Lloyd” on The River and performing his song Praise Him Alone on Isidingo during an Easter special.

In 2019, he performed at the Presidential Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Stadium and featured during Choir Week on SA Idols, further cementing his status as a leading voice in gospel music. Jaymusic is now gearing up to release his long-anticipated debut solo album, The Gospel of Jaymusic, recorded live on August 17, 2024, in Midrand. The album showcases his remarkable versatility as a vocalist, songwriter, and producer—delivering a diverse gospel sound aimed at uplifting and reaching a wide audience.

Kwelanga 2.0 cleans up at Metro FM Awards, Makhadzi crowned Artist of the Year
Rowlene announces new EP Moments After with the release of second single, “Don’t Give Up On Me”
Dr. Lucky releases “Your Love” ft. Kingdmusic & Jaymusic Sarela
Shaun Stylist taps Kabza De Small for breakout single “Yiyo” off new Maison EP
Easy Freak drop new single ‘Old School Love’ – A feel-good anthem kicking off their global chapter with Ultra Records
