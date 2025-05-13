Ad imageAd image
Africa

Swayvee breaks through with viral single “US,” a mid-tempo anthem for unity and sacrifice

Nigerian artist Swayvee's single "US" is a powerful anthem of togetherness, resonating emotionally and culturally across communities, marking his breakthrough.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa

In a digital landscape often dominated by fleeting moments, Swayvee is carving out something far more lasting. The Nigerian artist who honed his voice in the cyphers of Port Harcourt is making waves with his emotionally charged new singleUS. It has exploded on TikTok with thousands of organic creations and a rapidly growing cultural footprint.

Built on minimalist yet deeply affecting production, “US” is more than a viral hit. It’s a timely anthem that speaks to themes of collective healing, loyalty, and the emotional cost of love and friendship. In a world that often feels divided, Swayvee offers a rallying cry for togetherness.

Born Ezekiel Swayzee Georgewill, Swayvee’s journey is one of constant reinvention. From his early days as Fatal Emcee in the battle rap scene to leading the sonic and visual movement known as Weirdsid3, his sound blends melodic rap, afrofusion, and spiritual abstraction, drawing influence from the likes of Tory Lanez, Burna Boy, and Mr. Eazi.

Cover Artwork: US - Swayvee
Cover Artwork: US – Swayvee

What makes this moment truly remarkable is the organic groundswell behind it. US” is resonating as a people’s anthem shared not through campaigns, but through emotion. From impromptu dance routines to deeply personal confessionals set to his vocals, the track has struck a chord across communities, growing from peer-to-peer connection into a full-blown cultural movement.

While Swayvee’s catalog has always leaned into the emotional and conceptual, “US” marks a creative breakthrough. It signals an artist stepping fully into his truth, inviting listeners into a deeply personal yet universally felt message.

With his debut EP Perswaysion on the horizon and a two-pack single slated for release on September 11, Swayvee is poised for a breakout year. US” is not just a moment, it’s a milestone.

About Swayvee

Ezekiel Swayzee Georgewill, professionally known as Swayvee, is a genre-defying Nigerian artist born on March 17, 2000, in Bariga, Lagos and raised in Port Harcourt. His journey began in street rap battles under the alias Fatal Emcee, before evolving into the multidimensional artist he is today.

The name Swayvee—inspired by Tory Lanez’s concept of “Swavey,” a fusion of rap and melody—reflects the fluidity of his sound. He launched his professional music career in 2018 with Etins Records, influenced by artists like Mr. Eazi, Runtown, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Lanez.

After building a cult following through Audiomack-exclusive freestyles in 2020, Swayvee made waves with debut single DMS and the collaborative track Wild with labelmate Yarden. He founded Weirdsid3, a creative collective and agency rooted in themes of astronomy, spirituality, and magic.

2021’s The Lost Files EP showcased his experimental edge, featuring fan favourites like Magical and Waka Waka Baby. In 2023, he gained momentum with Afro-drill standout Para—co-created with Zhus Jdo and premiered at the Bole Festival—along with The Rage Room project with Yarden.

Last year, Swayvee featured on Pressplay’s debut album, earning industry praise with his performance on Drowsy—including co-signs from Mr. Eazi and other influential tastemakers. Now with Perswaysion and his next single drop on the way, Swayvee is poised to make 2025 his defining year.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Tọlaní is back with a bold, unfinished soundtrack to her story
ID Cabasa unveils next single from Unfinished Business album: “Anytime Reimagined”
 Afrobeats sensation BNXN drops flirty new song “CUTESY” with visuals 
Ceezay Yung drops double release – 4AM & Acho M’ego
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram. King Promise to sponsor Tilly’s master’s education as gesture of appreciation
Next Article Jaymusic Sarela. Photo Credit: Naka Agency Jaymusic Sarela releases two singles: “Worship is a Heart Thing” & “Living Sacrifice”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
News
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
News
Yaw Darling. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling.
26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kweku Smoke performs at the 26th TGMAs. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
News
David Oscar
David Oscar Dogbe reflects on musical journey with new song ‘Thank You Jah’
Music
Rapper Sahene
Sahene is becoming the toast of Accra’s Hiphop scene
News
Joshua Moszi
Away: Joshua Moszi teams up with B4Bonah for emotional masterpiece
Music
Piesie Esther Photo Credit: Piesie Esther/Facebook
Piesie Esther reveals her mother’s advice inspired the song “Mpareme”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music

You Might Also Like