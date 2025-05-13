Swayvee breaks through with viral single “US,” a mid-tempo anthem for unity and sacrifice

In a digital landscape often dominated by fleeting moments, Swayvee is carving out something far more lasting. The Nigerian artist who honed his voice in the cyphers of Port Harcourt is making waves with his emotionally charged new single, “US.“ It has exploded on TikTok with thousands of organic creations and a rapidly growing cultural footprint.

Built on minimalist yet deeply affecting production, “US” is more than a viral hit. It’s a timely anthem that speaks to themes of collective healing, loyalty, and the emotional cost of love and friendship. In a world that often feels divided, Swayvee offers a rallying cry for togetherness.

Born Ezekiel Swayzee Georgewill, Swayvee’s journey is one of constant reinvention. From his early days as Fatal Emcee in the battle rap scene to leading the sonic and visual movement known as Weirdsid3, his sound blends melodic rap, afrofusion, and spiritual abstraction, drawing influence from the likes of Tory Lanez, Burna Boy, and Mr. Eazi.

Cover Artwork: US – Swayvee

What makes this moment truly remarkable is the organic groundswell behind it. “US” is resonating as a people’s anthem shared not through campaigns, but through emotion. From impromptu dance routines to deeply personal confessionals set to his vocals, the track has struck a chord across communities, growing from peer-to-peer connection into a full-blown cultural movement.

While Swayvee’s catalog has always leaned into the emotional and conceptual, “US” marks a creative breakthrough. It signals an artist stepping fully into his truth, inviting listeners into a deeply personal yet universally felt message.

With his debut EP Perswaysion on the horizon and a two-pack single slated for release on September 11, Swayvee is poised for a breakout year. “US” is not just a moment, it’s a milestone.

About Swayvee

Ezekiel Swayzee Georgewill, professionally known as Swayvee, is a genre-defying Nigerian artist born on March 17, 2000, in Bariga, Lagos and raised in Port Harcourt. His journey began in street rap battles under the alias Fatal Emcee, before evolving into the multidimensional artist he is today.

The name Swayvee—inspired by Tory Lanez’s concept of “Swavey,” a fusion of rap and melody—reflects the fluidity of his sound. He launched his professional music career in 2018 with Etins Records, influenced by artists like Mr. Eazi, Runtown, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Lanez.

After building a cult following through Audiomack-exclusive freestyles in 2020, Swayvee made waves with debut single DMS and the collaborative track Wild with labelmate Yarden. He founded Weirdsid3, a creative collective and agency rooted in themes of astronomy, spirituality, and magic.

2021’s The Lost Files EP showcased his experimental edge, featuring fan favourites like Magical and Waka Waka Baby. In 2023, he gained momentum with Afro-drill standout Para—co-created with Zhus Jdo and premiered at the Bole Festival—along with The Rage Room project with Yarden.

Last year, Swayvee featured on Pressplay’s debut album, earning industry praise with his performance on Drowsy—including co-signs from Mr. Eazi and other influential tastemakers. Now with Perswaysion and his next single drop on the way, Swayvee is poised to make 2025 his defining year.