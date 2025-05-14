Ad imageAd image
Africa

Botswana’s Danielle Swagger, honors her roots this Africa Month with new single “NTL”

Danielle Swagger's "NTL" is a powerful anthem celebrating resilience and self-discovery, blending urban beats with African cultural pride in its visuals.

Danielle Swagger
Danielle Swagger.Photo Credit: Danielle Swagger

As Africa Month spotlights the continent’s cultural richness and creative power, rising star Danielle Swagger marks her return with a powerful sonic statement—”NTL (Nothing To Lose),” a trap-infused anthem that blends gritty urban beats with emotive melodies and fierce lyrical conviction.

Following the emotionally charged “Lost Ones” released earlier this year, “NTL” is Swagger’s unapologetic follow-up — a raw, high-energy track that speaks to the journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the power of dreaming boldly. Produced by the acclaimed Nasty Kanier from Réunion Island, “NTL” is set to make waves across South Africa and the rest of the continent.

The track, performed in English, reflects Danielle’s genre-bending style — blending hard-hitting verses with a soaring chorus that echoes her unshaken belief in purpose and blessings. More than just a song, “NTL” is a rallying cry for those daring to rise, speak their truth, and claim their space.

In honour of Africa Month, the accompanying music video is a visual celebration of African beauty and storytelling. Shot across Reunion Island by Ben Art Studio and Christophe Durand, the video journeys through vibrant local hotspots — from the soul-filled Dreams Donuts café in Saint-Pierre to the historic Le Vieux Domaine museum in Mahavel, capturing the essence of the African spirit and its diverse landscapes.

“It’s me, unfiltered. When you have nothing to lose, you have everything to gain. NTL is raw energy and truth,” says Swagger.

Distributed by Virgin Music Group, this release signals a new chapter in Danielle Swagger’s evolution — one rooted in cultural pride, sonic innovation, and the unapologetic voice of a new African generation.

