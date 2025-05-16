Africa

Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic

Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, releasing "Sigh (Remix)" and preparing for her EP, expanding her artistic global reach.

Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records
St. Claire Records is thrilled to announce the signing of genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula. Known for her timeless melodies and magnificent live performances, Celeste Ojatula now joins one of Africa’s most innovative independent labels, with a vision to scale her artistry globally. To mark the occasion, Ojatula has released “Sigh (Remix) ft. Dwin, The Stoic“, a reimagination of a standout track from her acclaimed 2024 debut project “Alo”.

Joining a growing roster that includes Dwin, The Stoic, and Rhaffy, Celeste Ojatula’s official unveiling as a St. Claire Records artist comes after months of collaboration and live appearances alongside Dwin, The Stoic, including unforgettable performances at St. Claire’s Acoustic Night intimate concert series (2023) and the Love Lane Tour (2024).

“Celeste Ojatula is a rare kind of artist—honest, elegant, and endlessly creative”, says Timilehin Osinowo, Head of Label at St. Claire. “We’ve admired her work for a long time, and it’s an honour to now officially support her journey”.

Celeste Ojatula’s evocative debut project, “Alo,” was released independently in 2024 and reintroduced her soulful fusion of Yoruba folklore, alternative pop, and spiritual motifs. The project earned praise for songs like Light, Olunronbi, and Alu Join Join. Since her musical debut, “Black,” in 2018, Celeste has performed at Ake Festival, Rocktober, and Alliance Française Live.

Backed by a growing catalog, purposeful collaborations, and a team deeply aligned with her vision, Celeste Ojatula steps into a new chapter with St. Claire Records — a label built to nurture bold, genre-defying artists like her.

“Sigh (Remix)” featuring Dwin, The Stoic is available on all streaming platforms from May 15, 2025. Celeste will also release her EP “Our Time In The Sun” accompanied by her Lagos headline show this July.

