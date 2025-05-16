Africa

Nigerian emerging Afrobeat superstar BEEJAY releases highly anticipated single –  “Baby Mi”

Emerging Nigerian artist BEEJAY has released "Baby Mi," an Afro-beats single exploring modern romance's complexities and dynamics.

BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
BEEJAY.Photo Credit: BEEJAY

Emerging Nigerian singer-songwriter BEEJAY, one of the new acts, has released his highly anticipated new single, Baby Mi, out now via Horus Music Global. BEEJAY’s ‘Baby Mi’ is a fresh, infectious Afro-beats track that perfectly captures modern romance’s thrilling yet complex dance.

It’s the story of an undeniably smitten young man navigating the push and pull of a relationship with a confident, independent woman. The song’s relatable narrative, underscored by Niphkeys’s signature production, explores the universal themes of desire, commitment, and the playful power dynamics that define contemporary love.

Cover Artwork: Baby Mi - BEEJAY
Cover Artwork: Baby Mi – BEEJAY

Imagine the energy of a first date and the thrill of pursuit, all wrapped in a smooth Afro-beats groove. ‘Baby Mi’ is poised to be the soundtrack to your listeners’ romantic journeys.

About BEEJAY

Samuel Olaniyi, better known as BEEJAY, is a Nigerian-born singer and songwriter. He got noticed in the industry when he dropped his sound chokomilo and has since released numerous other tracks. He was born into a music-loving family, which stirred up his interest in music.

Growing up, he was inspired by the likes of Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade to mention few. Following his growing desire to make music, Beejay set out to make music. Now in the Industry BEEJAY has one of the most important new voices in the world’s most influential music scene, Afrobeats. 

BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
BEEJAY. Photo Credit: BEEJAY
