Nhoza and Rich.Gee team up for soulful new single “Andiyazi”

Afro-soul singer Nhoza and internationally acclaimed producer and writer Rich.Gee have come together to release their deeply spiritual and genre-blending new single, “Andiyazi.” It is a powerful anthem born from a creative session steeped in ancestral reverence and musical synergy.

The track, titled after the Xhosa phrase meaning “I don’t know,” weaves together traditional elements, catchy phrasing, and layered Afro-fusion instrumentals to tell a universal story of venturing into the unknown while being spiritually protected. Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Nhoza shared:

“Rich.Gee came with the final version of the song inspired by the unknown—when you leave home but our ancestors always watch over us. ‘Andiyazi’ has this timeless, catchy phrase, and we added more Xhosa lyrics in the studio. It was an inspirational session.”

Afro-soul singer Nhoza. Photo Credit: Nhoza

The creative collaboration marks a significant moment for both artists. Rich.Gee—renowned for his work with global icons like BB King, Marlena Shaw, Ringo, and most recently the Grammy-nominated The Chess Project—brings decades of experience in soul, blues, and electronic music to the project. He also produced the vibrant and visually rich official music video, now available on YouTube.

“I love fusing advanced soundscapes with compelling visuals,” says Rich.Gee. “‘Andiyazi’ is a sonic and visual offering—bridging tradition, spirituality, and modern expression.”

Nhoza, affectionately known as Unolali (The Village Girl), grew up in eXhukene (Knox Village) near King William’s Town and started singing as a child alongside her mother, also a vocalist. Her musical journey expanded in Cape Town’s Langa Township, where she fell in love with jazz and funk. Eventually, she performed with bands like Alan Funk and shared stages with Freshlyground, 340ml, and The Rudimentals at festivals like Rocking the Daisies.

Now stepping confidently into her solo career, she sees this partnership with Rich.Gee as a new chapter:

“This is more than just a collaboration—it’s a soul journey. I want to keep growing as a songwriter, perform live, and break new musical boundaries. Working with a legend like Rich has been the perfect start.”

Inspired by powerful female voices such as Letta Mbuli, Busi Mhlongo, and Thandiswa Mazwai, Nhoza also dreams of collaborating with Nigerian-French soul artist Aṣa, whom she describes as her absolute favourite.

Looking ahead, fans can expect more music from the duo, including a high-energy Amapiano/dance version of “Andiyazi” dropping closer to summer and plans for a full-length album by late 2025 or early 2026.

Internationally acclaimed producer and writer Rich.Gee. Photo Credit: Rich.Gee