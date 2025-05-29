Africa

Swayvee’s ‘Us’ Cracks Top 10 on Nigerian Radio Charts

Distributed by Maxtreme Inc., "Us" is setting a new standard for independent music success.

Maxtreme
Maxtreme
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Swayvee
Swayvee’s soul-stirring anthem “Us” has broken into the Nigerian mainstream with undeniable force, hitting No. 7 on Nigeria’s Top 20 most played songs on the radio, according to Radiocast’s RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement Survey) for Week 20. This milestone signals more than just a chart entry: it clearly indicates the unstoppable momentum behind a new voice in Nigerian music, backed by Maxtreme Inc.’s strategic distribution and PR muscle.

Crafted with intention and heart, “Us” is an emotionally resonant, slow-burning R&B record that captures the essence of love and connection. With the unforgettable mantra, “It’s You, Me, Us,” Swayvee has managed to connect deeply with a wide audience, delivering a message of unity and intimacy that cuts through the noise.

Released initially on Swayvee’s birthday, the song doubles as a personal gift and a universal declaration of love made even more powerful through Maxtreme Inc.’s tailored media and airplay push, positioning the record for impact across multiple markets.

Radiocast’s RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement Survey) for Week 20. Credit: Radiocast
The RAMS Top 20 reflects actual listener data across Nigerian radio stations, making this Top 10 placement a verified win. Surrounded by industry heavyweights like Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid, Swayvee’s independent breakthrough further validates the growing influence of Maxtreme Inc.-distributed talent in reshaping what chart success can look like today.

But the radio is just one battlefield, and “Us” is dominating across the board:

  • On TikTok, over 1 million user-generated videos have catapulted the track to No. 60 on the Global Top 200.
  • On Shazam, listeners worldwide have pushed “Us” to No. 30 on the Global Shazam Top 200 and No. 65 in Nigeria.
  • On iTunes, the record has made waves: No. 2 on the R&B/Soul chart in South Africa, and No. 38 on Nigeria’s all-genres chart.
  • Spotify’s Viral 50 chart has crowned “Us” No. 1 in Nigeria and South Africa, with over 7 million streams across all DSPs.

This multi-platform success reflects the strength of the music and the precision of Maxtreme Inc.’s artiste development strategy: a 360-degree approach combining distribution, media relations, and data-driven promotion tailored for today’s digital-first audience.

As the Nigerian music ecosystem shifts and expands, Maxtreme Inc. continues to shape the future, helping talents like Swayvee cut through the clutter, own their narrative, and build global-ready music careers with impact.

