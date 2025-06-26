Ad imageAd image
Africa

Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Growing up on legendary Afrobeat giants, Da Big Mike is slowly conquering this space with his new single “DOINZ.”

The addictive drumming, slick basslines, and captivating melodies in this Afrobeat song make you move. It’s a feeling that turns every moment into a dance floor.

DOINZ” infuses African rhythm and soul while challenging global boundaries. Its authentic and appealing sound combines traditional Afrobeat with modern production.

Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.

The Nigerian artiste wants you to feel like we’re all in this together, vibing and having fun so you aren’t left alone. The opening beat urges you to sink into the rhythm and mood as it hits your chest and spreads through your body.

This infectious Afrobeat tune combines rhythm, energy, and ethnic soul to grip your body. In addition, the song has a stunning music video you should see.

Ghana Music
