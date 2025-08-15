Ad imageAd image
Libianca confronts mental struggles on new single “No Water”

Libianca shines light on mental health, self-awareness and emotional resilience on "No Water."

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Sometimes the hardest thing to do is admit you’re not okay. Libianca knows this feeling all too well, and she’s channeling that universal challenge into her liberating new single “No Water”

The track finds Libianca at her most vulnerable, using striking metaphors to articulate the weight of emotional burdens. Her candid approach to discussing mental health challenges represents a significant moment in contemporary African music2, where such topics are increasingly finding space in mainstream conversation.

The Cameroonian-American star strips away any pretence on this profound Afrobeats track, opening with the vulnerable confession: “I don’t feel the need to pretend / There’s a heavy load on my shoulder.” The kind of honesty that hits different—especially when social media constantly pressures us to appear like we have it all together.

No Water - Libianca. Credit: Supplied.
No Water – Libianca. Credit: Supplied.

“No Water” showcases her knack for turning everyday experiences into compelling music. The production maintains the sonic warmth that made her breakout hit “People” a global phenomenon, while diving deeper into themes of emotional resilience and the power of community support.

The Afrobeats star is proving that real connection happens when artists dare to show their whole truth—not just the highlight reel.

“No Water” reminds us that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is ask for help, even if it’s just asking someone to keep you in their thoughts.

Stream “No Water” on all streaming platforms.

