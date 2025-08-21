Ad imageAd image
Jainy’s ‘The Real Jainy’ EP is out now,

Jainy comes out with EP project, "'The Real Jainy" following her captivating single 'Yours'.

Nigerian-Ghanaian songstress Jainy Amarachi Offei, known on stage as ‘Jainy,’ is out with a new song called “Yours” as part of her debut EP, “The Real Jainy.”

The EP which dropped on July 25, 2025, features five tracks that showcase Jainy’s genre-bending capabilities, blending Afro R&B with elements of Afrobeats.

“The Real Jainy” is Jainy’s first major release since signing with Tripoint Talent Management. The EP includes the tracks “Ojoro,” “Shege,” “Follow,” “Yours,” and “Radar,” each offering a unique perspective on love, heartbreak, confidence, and self-discovery.

Jainy’s sound is characterized by her soulful voice and introspective lyrics, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and emotions.

Jainy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Jainy. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The 20-year-old Ghana-based singer first gained attention with her freestyle performance on a popular reality show.

With the tune “Madiba,” her formal debut, she achieved remarkable success, with over 100,000 streams on Spotify and over 200,000 streams across all platforms combined.

Fans have praised the track’s sonic quality and Jainy’s magnetic delivery on social media.

Despite facing challenges and setbacks in the music industry, Jainy is determined to succeed on her terms. With the “The Real Jainy” EP, she is taking a bold step into the Nigerian music scene, showcasing her talent and artistry to a wider audience.

