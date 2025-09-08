Ad imageAd image
Josplay announces winner of inaugural Rise Fund

Josplay announces Rheed1 as winner of its inaugural Rise Fund, granting $300 non-cash support for his project Solo, alongside visibility, playlists, and recognition for the Top 20 finalists.

Ghana Music

Josplay, Africa’s premium music streaming service dedicated to spotlighting and empowering independent artists, has announced Rheed1 (Rilwan Tobiloba Raheem) as the winner of the just-concluded inaugural Josplay Rise Fund.

Launched on 18 July 2025, the Rise Fund is a bold commitment to fuel the next generation of African musical talent by providing direct funding, mentorship, merchandising support, and global visibility. The inaugural edition attracted hundreds of applications from across the continent.

Rheed1. Credit: Josplay.
Rheed1, known for his breakout single Pinnacle, which organically amassed thousands of impressions from fans and communities across the world, will apply the $300 non-cash grant to his upcoming project, Solo. Building on his momentum, the funds will be allocated across key areas: marketing campaigns, content creation (visuals, branding, and behind-the-scenes), and high-quality mixing and mastering.

“Solo is not just another release,” Rheed1 explained. “It’s a step forward in solidifying my brand and expanding my audience. With Josplay’s support, I can maximize visibility, elevate production, and deepen fan engagement.”

Rheed1. Credit: Josplay.
In addition to the grant, Rheed1 will be featured across Josplay’s curated playlists, spotlighted within the app, and promoted on Josplay’s social platforms. The top 20 finalists from this round will also be featured in the platform’s Raw & Rising playlist, providing a wider audience with access to the diverse voices that applied.

“Rheed1 represents exactly why the Rise Fund exists,” said Blessing Tenumah, Project Lead. “He’s talented, resourceful, and committed to building his career step by step. Supporting artists like him isn’t charity – it’s an investment in the future of African music.”

Spotlighting the Top 5 Artists

Alongside announcing the winner, Josplay also recognises the Top 5 finalists who stood out with their originality, creativity, and dedication to craft. They include: ShaanMiles AyoSammy Jones, and Chssom. These artists represent the future of African music and will continue to receive visibility and recognition through Josplay’s editorial playlists, features, and community events.

Rheed1. Credit: Josplay.
The Rise Fund is a quarterly initiative, with the next application window opening in November 2025. Artists are encouraged to apply for a chance to access funding, resources, and opportunities to amplify their artistry.

