Africa

South Africa’s Hip-Hop powerhouse Nasty C releases empowering album ‘FREE’

Nasty C embarks on a new chapter on his own terms, announcing new album ‘FREE’ - his first on his own label Tall Racks.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music

Nasty C has cemented his place as one of Africa’s most influential hip-hop artists. Now at the helm of his own independent label, Tall Racks, the Multi-award-winning South African rapper, songwriter and producer returns with his best work to date, this time on his own terms.

The highly anticipated new album entitled ‘FREE’, out today 12th September, is Nasty C’s 5th studio album and signals a brave new era for the Durban-native. A sonic declaration of independence, FREE is a project that reflects the rapper’s journey not just as an artist but as a man reclaiming his voice, his time, and his truth. 

“With this album I feel very free.” Nasty C explains. “Free to create and express myself however I want. I’ve grown so much and learned so much over the years that releasing this project on my own label, Tall Racks, just means a lot. It speaks to freedom.”

FREE by Nasty C. Credit: Supplied.
FREE by Nasty C. Credit: Supplied.

Known for his genre-bending sound and global appeal, Nasty C continues to push creative boundaries on ‘FREE’ as straight up rap bangers co-exist alongside softer and more melodic moments. His label Tall Racks (distributed through Platoon), is a platform for bold, genre-defying music that resonates across borders. Committed to the belief that artists should own their vision and their voice, nothing defines this ethos more than this album.

The project follows a red hot streak of singles taken from the project in recent months. ‘Psychic’ is Nasty C in full rap beast mode, whilst ‘Soft’ which is fully self produced and features fellow Durban rapper Usimamane, projects an aspirational side to the album, as the pair pen an ode to the hustle, riffing off their own come up journeys.

Current single ‘Leftie’, further exemplifies the record, cutting deep and punching hard, offering vulnerability and bravado in the same breath, grounding the superstar in something deeply human. Featuring fellow SA hip hop artist Blxckie, his lyrical flexes match Nasty C’s introspection line-for-line. Other standout tracks include the album’s focus track ‘Head Up’, a self reflective track which sees Nasty C speak directly to the listener, with messages of perseverance and inspiration, over a stripped back beat and low tempo beat.

“Head Up is a song about trusting and believing in yourself.” Nasty C says. “It’s a reminder to be patient with yourself, especially in moments when life feels heavy. It’s easy to get discouraged when you see others crushing it while you’re struggling, but the song encourages you to hold on — to trust, love, and give yourself the grace you need to get through those times.”

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
