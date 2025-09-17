Chocolate City’s TAR1Q takes over Ghana with Jigga remix featuring Darkovibes

Chocolate City artist TAR1Q has touched down in Accra as part of his ongoing “Jigga African Tour.” The Nigerian singer arrived on Thursday, September 11, and has begun a series of media engagements to promote his latest project, the “Jigga Remix Pack.”

The remix pack includes collaborations with artists from across the continent, including Ghana’s own Darkovibes, blending Afrobeat rhythms with pan-African flair.

In the hands of an emerging artist, a remix pack might be a strategy, a way to chase playlists, algorithms, or commercial reach. But for TAR1Q, it feels deeply intentional. Each remix doesn’t just retouch the original; it reveals a new layer. The beat might change, the mood might shift, but the soul,TAR1Q’s unmistakable voice, soaked in vulnerability and subtle fire remains, and that’s the beauty of this project: Jigga doesn’t lose itself in translation. It becomes more itself with every reimagining.

TAR1Q. Photo Credit: Supplied.

After his stay in Ghana, TAR1Q will continue his tour across Africa, with scheduled stops in Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania. The tour highlights his growing influence and dedication to building a stronger musical connection with fans throughout the region.

TAR1Q is set to conquer new markets with this Jigga Remix pack & African tour.