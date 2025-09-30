Ad imageAd image
Cool JB honours resilience and love in ‘Family Matter’ feat. Inspiraystonner

Cool JB releases “Family Matter” ft. Inspiraystonner—a heartfelt Afro-fusion anthem about resilience, love, and survival.

Cool JB. Photo Credit: Cool JB

Rising singer-songwriter Cool JB has released his latest single, “Family Matter”, a heartfelt anthem that speaks directly to the struggles of survival and the power of family in a challenging society.

The track, featuring Inspiraystonner, blends reggaeton, dancehall, and Afrobeats, creating a dynamic Afro-fusion soundscape that’s both emotional and infectious.

At its core, “Family Matter” tells the story of the African man’s daily grind—pushing through hardship, carrying the weight of responsibility, and holding on to love for family as motivation.

The single was written and produced by Joshua Hussain (Cool JB), co-written by Olagunle Johnson, and mixed and mastered under Lukhasstar Records.

The result is a track that balances lyrical depth with irresistible rhythm, making it a standout ahead of Cool JB’s highly anticipated album, UNIVERSE.

Listen to Family Matter by Cool JB feat. Inspiraystonner

Born Joshua Hussain, Cool JB is more than a rising star—he’s a Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, record producer, and mix engineer whose journey reflects both resilience and passion.

Raised in Lagos with roots in Kogi State, his love for music began in childhood, inspired by legends like Zule Zoo and Tony Tetuila. Over the years, he refined his craft through experimentation, collaboration, and formal training at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he further developed his artistry.

Cool JB’s versatility sets him apart. With a sound shaped by both African rhythms and global influences—from James Blunt to Enrique Iglesias—he weaves stories that resonate universally.

His journey includes forming the group Windstars with his brother Daniel, recording his first single “Jofunmi” in 2010, and producing countless tracks for independent artists across Nigeria.

