Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”

Nigerian hitmaker and celebrated music producer, Ozedikus, has released his latest single, a captivating love letter titled “Chances,” featuring Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kojo Blak.

Known for his ability to craft global smash records, Ozedikus presents “Chances” as a beautifully layered love song anchored by his signature rhythmic production. The track is built on a breezy guitar loop and a smooth bass line, over which Kojo Blak lays down his melody, utilizing English, Pidgin, and Twi to express commitment. Lyrically, the song is a heartfelt oath, declaring a willingness to “risk it all” on a romance they believe is truly “written in the stars.

Ozedikus brings a stellar pedigree to the collaboration. He is perhaps most widely recognized for producing Rema’s genre-defining breakthrough song, “Dumebi,” a track that catapulted Rema to global fame and became a worldwide sensation.

Ozedikus feat. Kojo Blak. Credit: Supplied.

As a core member of the esteemed Mavin Records production team, Ozedikus has been a significant force behind numerous Afrobeats hits. His impressive portfolio includes production credits on chart-toppers such as Rema’s “Iron Man,” Oxlade’s smash hit “Kulosa,” and Simi’s “Balance.” Furthermore, he has shaped the sound of tracks like “Ole” by Qing Madi and BNXN, “With You” by Khaid, “Pakalamisi” by Tiwa Savage, and “Emotions” by CKay.

The release of “Chances” displays Ozedikus’s dynamism, proving his skill as a prolific producer. The synergy with Kojo Blak offers fans a fresh, multi-lingual, and deeply romantic addition to the Afrobeats landscape.

“Chances” is now available on all major streaming platforms.