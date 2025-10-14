Ad imageAd image
Africa

Nigerian Hitmaker AyZed on the Making of “Sacrifice” with Black Sherif

AyZed talks his unmatched run across West Africa.

Ghana Music
AyZed. Photo Credit: AyZed.
AyZed. Photo Credit: AyZed.

Nigerian record producer AyZed continues to redefine sonic excellence across Africa with his recent triumph on Black Sherif’s record-breaking hit, “Sacrifice,” a song that dominated the Ghanaian music charts for over six months and remains firmly in the Top 10 as the year draws to a close.

Though Sacrifice was the final addition to Black Sherif’s acclaimed album, it quickly became an instant classic. From its release, the track resonated deeply with audiences across borders — blending Nigerian rhythm and Ghanaian emotion into a powerful anthem that cemented its place in music history.

AyZed, whose production fingerprints are behind several Nigerian chart-toppers, is no stranger to crafting hits that cross borders. He produced Kizz Daniel’s “Twe Twe” and its remix featuring Davido, both of which topped Nigerian charts back-to-back. He also produced “Showa” and “Al Jannah” featuring Odumodublvck and Seyi Vibez, further proving his unmatched chemistry with Kizz Daniel and his ear for sound that moves both hearts and charts.

AyZed. Photo Credit: AyZed.
AyZed. Photo Credit: AyZed.

The creation of Sacrifice came through a moment of serendipity. According to industry veteran Bolaji Kareem, one of Africa’s most respected A&amp;Rs, the album was nearly complete when he suggested adding “one last record” — one that would merge Nigeria’s vibrant Afrobeats DNA with Ghana’s introspective street soul. AyZed was the perfect fit.

“Blacko was in Lagos for just a few days,” AyZed recalls. “We linked up that evening, caught a vibe instantly, and within a few hours the song was nearly complete. For artists and producers who understand their craft deeply —
sometimes that’s all it takes.”

Now visiting Ghana for the first time since Sacrifice’s success, AyZed says the experience feels full-circle.

“It’s incredible to see how the sound has connected with people here,” he shares. “Music is about emotion and collaboration — and Ghana has shown me that the energy we create as Africans truly knows no borders.”

As he continues expanding his influence across the continent, AyZed plans to collaborate with more Ghanaian and African artists, pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and contemporary African sound. With Sacrifice, AyZed and Black Sherif didn’t just make a hit — they created a moment that will live on as one of the defining sounds of African music’s golden era.

Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”
Chocolate City’s TAR1Q takes over Ghana with Jigga remix featuring Darkovibes
Josplay announces winner of inaugural Rise Fund
Jainy’s ‘The Real Jainy’ EP is out now,
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
