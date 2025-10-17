Ad imageAd image
Mike Mungu and Darkua unite on soulful new single “Treasure”

Darkua joins Ugandan artist Mike Mungu on his new single, "Treasure".

Rising Ugandan artist Mike Mungu has teamed up with Ghanaian singer-songwriter Darkua to release “Treasure”, a heartfelt Afropop/R&B collaboration about love, regret, and second chances.

Blending soulful vocals with Afro-fusion rhythms, “Treasure” tells the story of two lovers reflecting on a relationship tested by mistakes but bound by deep emotion. Mike Mungu’s raw vulnerability meets Darkua’s soothing yet powerful response, creating a call-and-answer dynamic that resonates with anyone who has loved, lost, and longed for reconciliation.

“This song is about growth,” says Mike Mungu. “It’s about realizing the value of someone you may have hurt, and finding the courage to ask for another chance. Darkua’s voice brings balance and healing to the story—we wanted it to feel like a conversation between two hearts.”

Sung in English with touches of Luganda, the track captures the richness of East and West African collaboration. With themes of love as a “treasure,” infectious melodies, and rhythmic production, “Treasure” is set to appeal to a wide audience across Africa and beyond.

This marks a pivotal moment in Mike Mungu’s artistic journey as he continues to cement his place as one of East Africa’s most exciting emerging voices. For Darkua, the collaboration highlights her versatility and commitment to bridging borders through music.

