Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”

AFRIKA MAGIK by Show Dem Camp is a 17 track album features Tems, BOJ, Winny, Joey B and Mereba.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Show Dem Camp. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Show Dem Camp. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp (SDC) step boldly into a new chapter with their 17-track album AFRIKA MAGIK, available now on all digital streaming platforms.

In a defining year for hip-hop, with Clipse and Mobb Deep reminding the world of rap’s staying power, SDC’s Ghost and Tec emerge as the continent’s answer to this renaissance. Their new body of work doesn’t only celebrate African rap, it posits it firmly within the global conversation around authentic, lyric-driven music.

Coming off their neo-highlife collaboration with The Cavemen and Nsikak David, the duo transitions eras and emotions-, pulling from the nostalgia of late 90s Nollywood while painting new stories of love, identity, and self-discovery. AFRIKA MAGIK features a stellar lineup of collaborators including Tems, BOJ, Winny, and Mereba, offering a rich blend of hip-hop, R&B, soul, alté, and Afro-fusion.

AFRIKA MAGIK. Credit: Supplied.
AFRIKA MAGIK. Credit: Supplied.

“For us, AFRIKA MAGIK isn’t just an album; it’s a cultural document. A reminder that our stories, in all their beauty and chaos, are magic.” Says SDC about the album 

With this project, the duo build on their legacy as rappers and hip-hop connoisseurs to herald their artistic evolution. The album reaffirms their place as masterful rappers and storytellers, balancing hard-hitting bars with introspection and social commentary.

With recent highlights including a feature on Ebro’s show and a song in the first Nigerian film to premiere at Cannes, Show Dem Camp continues to champion African creativity on a global stage. AFRIKA MAGIK cements their role not just as artists but as cultural curators pushing the boundaries of collaboration and redefining what modern rap can sound like

AFRIKA MAGIK is available now on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
You Might Also Like