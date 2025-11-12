Ad imageAd image
Africa

OG Emmy celebrates romance and desire with “My Baby”

"My Baby" by OG Emmy blends Caribbean grooves and Afrobeats magic.

Ghana Music

London-based Nigerian Afrobeats artist OG Emmy returns with a captivating new single, “My Baby,” a rhythm-infused anthem that seamlessly blends infectious Caribbean grooves with smooth Afrobeats melodies. The track is available now on all digital streaming platforms here

Laced with seductive lyrics and sensual delivery, “My Baby” is a vibrant celebration of romance, desire, and deep emotional connection. OG Emmy paints a vivid picture of affection and chemistry between lovers, backed by a vibey production that is both club-ready and radio-friendly. From the hypnotic hook to the catchy melodies, this track is expertly tailored to make bodies move and hearts melt.

The record opens with an irresistible and unapologetically confident chant — “Sexy! Big batty so sexy” — immediately setting a flirtatious tone. Emmy’s flow effortlessly rides the beat as he blends Nigerian slang with Caribbean patois, a testament to his cross-cultural influences and unique lyrical style.

“My Baby” benefits from high-level production courtesy of the hitmaker Spykida, known for major tracks like “Wotowoto Seasoning” by Odumodu Blvck ft. Black Sherif and “Tesla Boy” by Odumodu ft. Blaqbonez. The production features percussive energy and warm melodic layers that create a seductive atmosphere, perfect for both dance floors and late-night drives.

My Baby” is a tribute to that one special woman — alluring, powerful, and unforgettable. Whether it’s the charming line, “Make you dance o my baby, be my wife o fine lady,” or the vivid romantic energy throughout, OG Emmy expresses both passion and intimacy with finesse and charm.

With this release, OG Emmy continues to define his own lane in the global Afrobeats and Dancehall crossover space. “My Baby” is more than just a song; it’s the perfect soundtrack for late summer nights, rooftop parties, and intimate moments alike.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
New music! David Oscar ushers in 'New Dawn'
Eno Barony features Kweku Flick on new party song 'Soloku'
New music! Elsie Raad releases debut 'LDL(H)A)' EP
iDanny TG invites fans to celebrate with new single "Come To My Party"
RG Qluck Wise releases heartfelt single 'My Love For You'
