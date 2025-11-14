DJ Shagy releases “Tonight”, a feel-good amapiano track

Dance music DJ and cultural curator DJ Shagy has released his latest single, “Tonight”, a vibrant amapiano track shaped by the elegance of “Private School Piano.” The single features smooth, inviting vocals from darieWRLD and lush production by Lex, blending mellow sophistication with an uplifting groove.

Designed for late-night drives, rooftop parties, and laid-back summer evenings, “Tonight” is a soundtrack to joy, anticipation, and carefree connection.

The track captures the thrill and anticipation of seeing a love interest and the glow of love that feels both exciting and serene. darieWRLD’s performance brings warmth and charm, floating effortlessly over Lex’s polished soundscape, while DJ Shagy’s distinctive ear for rhythm and melody refines the track into something timeless. It’s music that feels like a vacation—relaxed yet alive, stylish yet soulful.

Tonight – DJ Shagy. Credit: Supplied.

The mood is one of glow-in-the-dark joy, the kind that makes you smile without realizing it, set against the imagery of cocktails at sunset, beautiful scenery, and dancing freely with the people who matter most.

“Tonight” also marks a new step in DJ Shagy’s evolution. Known for his signature Afro-electronic sets that fuse Afrohouse, deep house, and soulful percussion, Shagy has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most forward-looking DJs. He is a resident at Polo Beach Club, has opened the main stage at Afrofuture Festival, and previously hosted a radio show on Guide Radio 91.5FM. Beyond his DJ career, Shagy manages music and entertainment at the luxury Polo Beach Club in Accra, is one half of the DJ duo African Parté, and is signed to Talon BK Ltd, a DJ talent booking agency. He’s also twice nominated House DJ of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2024 & 2025. With “Tonight,” he extends his artistry from curator to creator, signaling the start of a bold new era.

“Tonight” by DJ Shagy featuring Darriewld and produced by Lex is available now on all major streaming platforms.