Ad imageAd image
Africa

DJ Shagy releases “Tonight”, a feel-good amapiano track

Stream “Tonight”, a sophisticated amapiano love anthem by DJ Shagy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Dance music DJ and cultural curator DJ Shagy has released his latest single, “Tonight”, a vibrant amapiano track shaped by the elegance of “Private School Piano.” The single features smooth, inviting vocals from darieWRLD and lush production by Lex, blending mellow sophistication with an uplifting groove.

Designed for late-night drives, rooftop parties, and laid-back summer evenings, “Tonight” is a soundtrack to joy, anticipation, and carefree connection.

The track captures the thrill and anticipation of seeing a love interest and the glow of love that feels both exciting and serene. darieWRLD’s performance brings warmth and charm, floating effortlessly over Lex’s polished soundscape, while DJ Shagy’s distinctive ear for rhythm and melody refines the track into something timeless. It’s music that feels like a vacation—relaxed yet alive, stylish yet soulful.

Tonight - DJ Shagy. Credit: Supplied.
Tonight – DJ Shagy. Credit: Supplied.

The mood is one of glow-in-the-dark joy, the kind that makes you smile without realizing it, set against the imagery of cocktails at sunset, beautiful scenery, and dancing freely with the people who matter most.

“Tonight” also marks a new step in DJ Shagy’s evolution. Known for his signature Afro-electronic sets that fuse Afrohouse, deep house, and soulful percussion, Shagy has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most forward-looking DJs. He is a resident at Polo Beach Club, has opened the main stage at Afrofuture Festival, and previously hosted a radio show on Guide Radio 91.5FM. Beyond his DJ career, Shagy manages music and entertainment at the luxury Polo Beach Club in Accra, is one half of the DJ duo African Parté, and is signed to Talon BK Ltd, a DJ talent booking agency. He’s also twice nominated House DJ of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards 2024 & 2025. With “Tonight,” he extends his artistry from curator to creator, signaling the start of a bold new era.

“Tonight” by DJ Shagy featuring Darriewld and produced by Lex is available now on all major streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Ghanaian DJ, DJ Shagy Is Only African Representative In Pete Tong Future Talent Awards
Audio: Tonight by Yaw Tog
Tonight! Chayuta unveils new single at superb listening party
Single: Tonight by Chayuta
Video: Tonight by Oseikrom Sikanii
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Young Onze New music! Young Onze releases ‘Show Something’ featuring Astro Wrld
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Interviews
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay hits over 10 million streams with “The Odyssey” on Spotify
News
Kwaku DMC & Bill Gucci
Kwaku DMC teams up with Bill Gucci on new song ‘Came Far’
Music
Eno Barony
Eno Barony features Kweku Flick on new party song ‘Soloku’
Music
Jay Q
Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Young Onze
New music! Young Onze releases ‘Show Something’ featuring Astro Wrld
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Highlife star Bisa Kdei
‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story
Music
SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
Dancegod Lloyd
Dancegod Lloyd feats. Medikal & Shatta Wale on new song ‘Our Wife’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like