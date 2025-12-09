Barbee shines globally with her multicultural fusion of Afro-Pop and Reggae

Faith Barbee Eselebor, professionally known as Barbee, is captivating audiences worldwide with her vibrant blend of Afro-pop, Reggae fusion, Dancehall and contemporary Pop.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Chinese-Jamaican mother with Ghanaian heritage, her multicultural background shapes a sound that resonates across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the United States.

Barbee first rose to international prominence with Missing You, her reggae duet with Junior Kelly, which achieved strong radio rotation throughout the Caribbean, North America and West Africa.

Her success continued with dancehall icon Beenie Man, producing well-loved tracks such as Paddy Cake, Diva in My Sneakers and Light Some Candles. She toured extensively with him and appeared in the video for Give It Up.

Listen to Start Over by Barbee

Working alongside acclaimed producer Dean Fraser further strengthened her artistry, leading to standout performances at the Apollo Theater in New York, the Susquehanna Community Festival and Jamaica Day in Toronto.

Her global travels—from Italy to Israel—have enriched her creative expression, while her catalogue features songs including Forever Love, Out the Door, Chemistry, Touch Me Please, Love You from a Distance and Start Over.

Now promoting Start Over in Ghana, Barbee describes reconnecting with her roots as deeply emotional and creatively inspiring. She also co-founded the Roses Foundation, championing youth development and the creative arts.

Her award-winning video Whoa, produced with Grammy-winning duo Rock City, highlights her growing legacy.

Based in Buckhead Atlanta, Barbee operates a cutting-edge creative studio and leads Bratties, her luxury lifestyle and beauty brand celebrating empowerment and feminine confidence.