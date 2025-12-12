Ad imageAd image
Africa

Cool JB releases ‘Universe’; a full-length Afrofusion project

Listen to “UNIVERSE” by Cool JB, a genre-blending project combining Afrobeats, spiritual themes, and street-inspired energy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Cool JB
Rising star Cool JBPhoto Credit: Cool JB

Rising Nigerian artist Cool JB has officially unveiled his new full-length album, UNIVERSE — a genre-blending Afrofusion project where street reality meets spiritual reflection.

The album expands Cool JB’s artistic universe with a sound that fuses contemporary African rhythms, Yoruba storytelling, and emotionally grounded songwriting.

Crafted for both mainstream listeners and culture-driven audiences, UNIVERSE explores a wide spectrum of human experience: love, betrayal, toxic friendships, divine intervention, ambition, financial struggle, and emotional survival.

The album strikes a thoughtful balance between commercial appeal and introspective depth, making it suitable for radio, playlists, and visual storytelling.

Cool JB

The project features standout records including “Toxic Relationship,” “HAPPINESS,” “KAKU,” “MY TIME,” and “CHOCHOCHO,” all built with infectious hooks and street-born energy poised for crossover success.

Meanwhile, tracks like “GOD IS ABLE,” “FEARS,” “WABILAHI TAOFEEQ,” and “LOVE IN SAPA” lean into spiritual resonance and emotional vulnerability, showcasing Cool JB’s ability to connect beyond the surface.

Written in a mix of English, Yoruba, and Nigerian street slang, the album’s authenticity is rooted in lived experience. Cool JB’s raw but intentional storytelling brings the themes to life with clarity and cultural weight.

UNIVERSE also features key collaborations with rising star Inspiraystonner, whose contributions on “SHOULDER,” “FAMILY MATTER,” and “LOVE IN SAPA” add emotional texture and dynamic contrast.

Listen to Universe by Cool JB

Designed as a journey rather than a playlist, UNIVERSE moves seamlessly from club-ready anthems built for nightlife and social media to deeper, reflective tracks meant for late-night listening.

Each song presents a new chapter in Cool JB’s evolving narrative of resilience, spiritual grounding, and personal growth.

With growing streaming traction and increasing attention from tastemakers, Cool JB is positioning himself as a powerful new voice in Afrofusion — an artist capable of bridging street realism with globally minded sound.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Barbee shines globally with her multicultural fusion of Afro-Pop and Reggae
AfroFuture presents “Curated By Culture” | ASAKE Live in South Africa
Nigerian rap icons, Show Dem Camp, release new album “AFRIKA MAGIK”
Strei teams up with BabyBoy AV on new Afrobeats single “Crazily”
Nigerian Hitmaker AyZed on the Making of “Sacrifice” with Black Sherif
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Mona 4Reall ‘Boujie Mood’: Mona 4Reall celebrates confidence and style in new song
Next Article Organizers and Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BAckStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied. BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Unconditional - Gyakie
2025 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Cover Artwork: Forever - Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Lyrics: Forever by Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Beeztrap KOTM & Kuami Eugene
Beeztrap KOTM drops striking new music video for ‘Bully’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Music
Dove Nicol. Photo credit: Supplied.
Dove Nicol announces debut EP built on Identity, duality and growth
News
The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Organizers and Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BAckStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop
News
Mona 4Reall
‘Boujie Mood’: Mona 4Reall celebrates confidence and style in new song
Music
Cover Artwork: Aduro - Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii
Lyrics: Aduro by Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii
Music
Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid on ‘Daddy’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music

You Might Also Like