Cool JB releases ‘Universe’; a full-length Afrofusion project

Rising Nigerian artist Cool JB has officially unveiled his new full-length album, UNIVERSE — a genre-blending Afrofusion project where street reality meets spiritual reflection.

The album expands Cool JB’s artistic universe with a sound that fuses contemporary African rhythms, Yoruba storytelling, and emotionally grounded songwriting.

Crafted for both mainstream listeners and culture-driven audiences, UNIVERSE explores a wide spectrum of human experience: love, betrayal, toxic friendships, divine intervention, ambition, financial struggle, and emotional survival.

The album strikes a thoughtful balance between commercial appeal and introspective depth, making it suitable for radio, playlists, and visual storytelling.

Cool JB

The project features standout records including “Toxic Relationship,” “HAPPINESS,” “KAKU,” “MY TIME,” and “CHOCHOCHO,” all built with infectious hooks and street-born energy poised for crossover success.

Meanwhile, tracks like “GOD IS ABLE,” “FEARS,” “WABILAHI TAOFEEQ,” and “LOVE IN SAPA” lean into spiritual resonance and emotional vulnerability, showcasing Cool JB’s ability to connect beyond the surface.

Written in a mix of English, Yoruba, and Nigerian street slang, the album’s authenticity is rooted in lived experience. Cool JB’s raw but intentional storytelling brings the themes to life with clarity and cultural weight.

UNIVERSE also features key collaborations with rising star Inspiraystonner, whose contributions on “SHOULDER,” “FAMILY MATTER,” and “LOVE IN SAPA” add emotional texture and dynamic contrast.

Designed as a journey rather than a playlist, UNIVERSE moves seamlessly from club-ready anthems built for nightlife and social media to deeper, reflective tracks meant for late-night listening.

Each song presents a new chapter in Cool JB’s evolving narrative of resilience, spiritual grounding, and personal growth.

With growing streaming traction and increasing attention from tastemakers, Cool JB is positioning himself as a powerful new voice in Afrofusion — an artist capable of bridging street realism with globally minded sound.