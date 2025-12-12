Ad imageAd image
AfricaMusic

Dove Nicol officially drops self-titled debut EP

Dove Nicol delivers multidimensional portrait of a "Woman Becoming" on debut EP.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The journey of “a woman becoming” is now fully realized in sound. Dove Nicol, the compelling Sierra Leonean-born, Ghana-based artist, has officially released her debut self-titled EP, “Dove Nicol.”

Available now across all streaming platforms, the EP is a thoughtful, significant soundscape built around themes of identity, duality, self-discovery, and spiritual evolution. Far from standard romantic narratives, Dove Nicol offers listeners a nuanced exploration of personal growth and the complexities of becoming.

Seamlessly blending the soulful depth of R&B with the vibrant rhythms of Afrofusion, the EP establishes Dove Nicol as a unique voice capable of bridging continents and genres.

Dove Nicol EP. Credit: Nana Danso.
Dove Nicol EP. Credit: Nana Danso.

The project features seven carefully crafted tracks—Ordinary, Water, Reckless, Sky, Higher, 396, and Love Back”—each contributing to what the artist describes as a sonic universe where healing and power coexist.

The core of the project explores self-discovery and spiritual evolution, positioning the artist as one unafraid to embrace both her “softness and fire.” The tracks craft a sophisticated sonic space where healing, vulnerability, and power coexist and define a new kind of strength.

“This project is about honouring all parts of who I am. It’s about the journey of self-discovery and spiritual evolution, and understanding that transformation doesn’t mean choosing between contradictions, but for me, it means embracing them,” Dove Nicol explains.

For fans of cross-continental R&B and innovative African music, Dove Nicol’s debut is a must-listen. With its blend of cross-cultural sounds and powerful personal narrative, the “Dove Nicol” EP is a definitive introduction to an artist ready to claim her space on the global stage.

FOLLOW DOVE NICOL

InstagramYouTubeTiktok

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Dove Nicol announces debut EP built on Identity, duality and growth
Skulanchii drops Transformative new EP ‘This Is Not A Glitch’
‘Surgery EP’: A healing worship experience from Team Eternity Ghana
Vybz Shella drops energetic new ‘Harakka Mantse’ EP
Petrah returns with surprise new ‘Petralogy Vol.3’ EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Forever - Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM Lyrics: Forever by Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Next Article Cover Artwork: Aduro - Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii Lyrics: Aduro by Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: The Boys - Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, Medikal
Lyrics: The Boys by Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie & Medikal
Music
The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
News
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Supplied.
5 Things “KANI: A BANTAMA STORY” by Ko-Jo Cue Brought Back to Ghanaian Rap
Culture
Barbee
Barbee shines globally with her multicultural fusion of Afro-Pop and Reggae
Africa
No To Red Walkathon
Massive turnout for ‘No To Red’ Walkathon by MimLife Records
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman
Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Music
Joe Mettle
‘Amen’: Joe Mettle releases a message of faith and victory
Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie releases heartfelt new song ‘You & I’
Music
Riwa
Riwa drops fearless new song ‘Your Father’ featuring Cool Paul
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music

You Might Also Like