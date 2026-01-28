Ad imageAd image
Africa

Audiomack announces African artists to watch for 2026

Audiomack announces its 2026 African Artists to Watch, showcasing diverse emerging musical talent.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Audiomack Announces African Artists to Watch for 2026.
Audiomack Announces African Artists to Watch for 2026.

Global music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack has officially unveiled its African Artists to Watch for 2026, continuing its annual tradition of identifying emerging talent shaping the future of African music.

Over the years, Audiomack’s African Artists to Watch initiative has proven to be a reliable barometer for success, spotlighting artists early in their journeys who later go on to achieve mainstream recognition, regional dominance, and global reach. The 2025 edition followed this same trajectory, with several selected artists like Usimamane (South Africa), Ayo Maff (Nigeria), OliveTheBoy (Ghana), and Zee Nxumalo (South Africa) who later achieved major streaming growth, standout collaborations, and wider international recognition.

The 2026 class reflects the diversity and creative momentum driving African music forward. South African Afropop artist Mawelele stands out for his emotionally driven songwriting, highlighted by “All My Life” with Kwesta and his acclaimed collaborations with Naledi Aphiwe, another South African artist whose expressive vocals have resonated widely through her breakout single “Ngiyabonga.”

From Nigeria, Shoday represents the country’s new wave of Afrobeats, building momentum in 2025 with a street-pop sound that cut through on records like “Purr” and “Shoday Kilode.” Francophone Africa is strongly represented by Ameka Zrai from Côte d’Ivoire, a rapper-singer pioneering l’ivoire pop, who broke through with “HAPPIEST” and his debut album MERCON2BABIÈRE, alongside Paki Chenzu of Togo, whose gritty, genre-fluid approach gained continental attention through “Assaut” and “Soldat.”

Ghanaian artist Siicie brings a genre-blending mix of hip-hop, dancehall, and Afropop, breaking out internationally with “Alhamdulillah” and following up with the Top 10 hit “Do You Know” featuring Lasmid. East Africa’s rising voices include Inès Raguël, a Burundian-born, Tanzania-based Afropop artist whose Francophone sound earned her the EMEA Award for Best Upcoming Female Artist, and Kondela, a Tanzanian artist blending Bongo Flava and Kompa into romantic Afropop, known for “Day by Day” and his debut EP Love Mode.

Rounding out the list is Kevin Kade from Rwanda, a high-energy Afropop artist who gained national recognition with “Sikosa” alongside The Ben and ELEMENT EleéeH, and South African singer-songwriter Lordkez, whose SAMA-winning album Testament and single “Aweh” have established her as a defining voice in the country’s modern R&B landscape.

Together, the African Artists to Watch for 2026 showcase the breadth of sounds, stories, and creative ambition shaping African music today, reinforcing Audiomack’s commitment to discovering and amplifying the continent’s next generation of stars.

About Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that connects artists with fans. With 50 million monthly users, the service allows artists to upload unlimited music for free and features a curated library that includes songs from all three major labels and more than 400 independents. Tools such as Connect, Boost, and Audiomod help artists engage their audiences and build community. Audiomack is home to over 1 million active creators and ranks as the No. 1 music app in more than 21 countries on the App Store and Google Play.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Audiomack celebrates five years in Africa: A milestone of growth and accessibility
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article E.L E.L releases new song ‘Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)’
Next Article Raphiya Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
Music
Uncovr Artists 2026. Credit: Ghana Music.
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Lists
Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Music
Stonebwoy
New music! Stonebwoy releases ‘Silent Samurai’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Jubed
Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video
Music
Mzbel
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Music
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh explores love and growth on new song ‘Ride Solo’
Music
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger