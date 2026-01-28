Audiomack Announces African Artists to Watch for 2026.

Global music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack has officially unveiled its African Artists to Watch for 2026, continuing its annual tradition of identifying emerging talent shaping the future of African music.

Over the years, Audiomack’s African Artists to Watch initiative has proven to be a reliable barometer for success, spotlighting artists early in their journeys who later go on to achieve mainstream recognition, regional dominance, and global reach. The 2025 edition followed this same trajectory, with several selected artists like Usimamane (South Africa), Ayo Maff (Nigeria), OliveTheBoy (Ghana), and Zee Nxumalo (South Africa) who later achieved major streaming growth, standout collaborations, and wider international recognition.

The 2026 class reflects the diversity and creative momentum driving African music forward. South African Afropop artist Mawelele stands out for his emotionally driven songwriting, highlighted by “All My Life” with Kwesta and his acclaimed collaborations with Naledi Aphiwe, another South African artist whose expressive vocals have resonated widely through her breakout single “Ngiyabonga.”

From Nigeria, Shoday represents the country’s new wave of Afrobeats, building momentum in 2025 with a street-pop sound that cut through on records like “Purr” and “Shoday Kilode.” Francophone Africa is strongly represented by Ameka Zrai from Côte d’Ivoire, a rapper-singer pioneering l’ivoire pop, who broke through with “HAPPIEST” and his debut album MERCON2BABIÈRE, alongside Paki Chenzu of Togo, whose gritty, genre-fluid approach gained continental attention through “Assaut” and “Soldat.”

Ghanaian artist Siicie brings a genre-blending mix of hip-hop, dancehall, and Afropop, breaking out internationally with “Alhamdulillah” and following up with the Top 10 hit “Do You Know” featuring Lasmid. East Africa’s rising voices include Inès Raguël, a Burundian-born, Tanzania-based Afropop artist whose Francophone sound earned her the EMEA Award for Best Upcoming Female Artist, and Kondela, a Tanzanian artist blending Bongo Flava and Kompa into romantic Afropop, known for “Day by Day” and his debut EP Love Mode.

Rounding out the list is Kevin Kade from Rwanda, a high-energy Afropop artist who gained national recognition with “Sikosa” alongside The Ben and ELEMENT EleéeH, and South African singer-songwriter Lordkez, whose SAMA-winning album Testament and single “Aweh” have established her as a defining voice in the country’s modern R&B landscape.

Together, the African Artists to Watch for 2026 showcase the breadth of sounds, stories, and creative ambition shaping African music today, reinforcing Audiomack’s commitment to discovering and amplifying the continent’s next generation of stars.

