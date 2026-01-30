Ad imageAd image
Africa

Lex Hoza teams up with Kid X & Hope Phenye on new single ‘Summer Ties’

Lex Hoza's new single ‘Summer Ties’ evokes romantic nostalgia and showcases his musical evolution.

Ghana Music
Lex Hoza. Photo Credit: Lex Hoza
Rising artist Lex Hoza.Photo Credit: Lex Hoza

Rising artist Lex Hoza delivers a nostalgic new single titled Summer Ties, a laid-back record that captures the feeling of love formed under warm skies and unforgettable moments. ‘Summer Ties’ takes the listener back to the first time they felt butterflies, the first time they met the love of their lives, the first date, the first kiss, and how the rest is history, painting a picture of connection and the delicate bonds formed during fleeting seasons of love. The song effortlessly bridges the gap between emotional storytelling and easy listening, making it perfect for late-night drives, summer playlists, and intimate moments.

On the track, Lex Hoza and Kid X reflect on relationships shaped by timing, memories, and desire, while Hope Phenye encourages the fans through her vocal delivery to remember the good times, exploring how some connections linger long after the season has passed. The single showcases Lex Hoza’s ability to turn personal experiences into relatable music that resonates with listeners seeking both vibe and meaning.

Cover Artwork: Lex Hoza - Summer Ties ft. Kid X & Hope Phenye
Cover Artwork: Lex Hoza – Summer Ties ft. Kid X & Hope Phenye

‘Summer Ties’ further solidifies Lex Hoza’s growing presence as an artist in Mzansi who is unafraid to be vulnerable while maintaining a sound that is unique to his identity as a musician. The release showcases an exciting step forward in Lex Hoza’s musical journey, hinting at more music on the way.

About Lex Hoza

Lex Hoza, born Hlonela Mtoba originally from East London, is a South African singer-songwriter and multi-genre artist whose dynamic blend of Afro-pop, soul, and hip-hop has helped define a fresh chapter in Mzansi’s contemporary music scene.

Early in his career, he collaborated with established figures in the South African music scene, who contributed to introducing Lex Hoza to the public, such as Priddy Ugly, Uhuru, and Lunatik Beatz. In 2025, Lex solidified his signature sound with releases such as Lay Down, an introspective Afro-pop/soul single co-crafted with Hope Phenye and Gustavo (Somila Guwa), which explored love and vulnerability through lush vocal performances and heartfelt lyrics.

Continuing his artistic evolution, Lex Hoza is set to release his upcoming single “Summer Ties” — a vibrant, feel-good anthem featuring Kid X and Hope Phenye — that promises to blend breezy summer vibes with lyrical richness, further bridging Afro pop and contemporary R&B influences. As both a devoted father and a creative force pushing cultural boundaries, Lex’s journey reflects a persistent commitment to making music that resonates with the heart, inspires storytelling, and celebrates South Africa’s creative landscape.

Kid X & Hope Phenye. Photo Credit: Supplied
Kid X & Hope Phenye. Photo Credit: Supplied
AfroFuture presents “Curated By Culture” | ASAKE Live in South Africa
lan Otchere is the new West Night Publishing West Africa Liaison, A&R and Sync Manager
South Africa’s Hip-Hop powerhouse Nasty C releases empowering album ‘FREE’
Apple Gule taps out of his comfort zone with new single “Grizzly” featuring Anzo
Kelvin Momo makes history with sold-out 3 Day Red Bull Symphonic Showcase
Previous Article Jubed Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video
Next Article Music producer Hammer New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
