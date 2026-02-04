Ad imageAd image
Ceebeaats teams up with Spaceship Billy on ‘Woza Wena’

Ceebeaats launches 2026 with “Woza Wena”, a dancefloor-ready Amapiano track featuring Burna Boy’s official DJ, Spaceship Billy.

Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy
Ceebeaats & Spaceship Billy. Photo Credit: Ceebeaats

UK-based producer Ceebeaats launches 2026 in commanding style with the release of “Woza Wena”, a vibrant, dancefloor-ready Amapiano record featuring Spaceship Billy, the internationally recognised DJ and official DJ to GRAMMY Award-winning artist Burna Boy.

The single made an immediate impact upon release, securing airplay on Capital XTRA in a prime-time slot on day one — a strong signal of the track’s crossover appeal beyond core Afro and Amapiano audiences.

Energetic, infectious, and built for movement, “Woza Wena” is already resonating across radio, clubs, and online dance spaces.

At just 22 years old, Ceebeaats has emerged as one of the UK’s most globally connected young producers. Her growing list of credits includes contributions to Tyla’s Billboard-charting album, alongside work with Busta Rhymes, Digga D, AJ Tracey, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, and more.

She first broke through with Digga D’s Gold-certified, MOBO-nominated single “Woi”, and has since expanded her footprint across major brand campaigns such as Adidas x Abbey Road and Ellesse x Hypebeast, as well as composition work for Netflix and the BBC.

In 2025, Ceebeaats earned a MOBO Award nomination for Best Producer, solidifying her place among the next generation shaping global Black music.

Featured collaborator Spaceship Billy brings elite DJ pedigree and global stage experience to “Woza Wena”. Best known as Burna Boy’s official DJ, he has performed at stadium shows, major festivals, and leading club stages worldwide.

Renowned for his ability to move crowds through seamless blends of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and R&B, Spaceship Billy’s instinct for energy and rhythm is woven directly into the DNA of the record.

Sitting at the intersection of UK production excellence and global Afro-dance culture, “Woza Wena” is driven by rolling log drums, infectious vocal phrasing, and a DJ-friendly structure designed for both live and digital spaces.

The track is already inspiring a growing online dance challenge, positioning it strongly for social-led momentum alongside continued radio and club support.

With “Woza Wena”, Ceebeaats not only sets the tone for her 2026, but further confirms her status as a producer shaping the sound of tomorrow’s global dance floors.

Spaceship Billy is a UK-based DJ, producer, and remixer operating at the intersection of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and global club culture.

Widely recognised for his high-energy, story-driven sets, he has built a reputation for bridging underground club scenes with stadium-level audiences.

In addition to his work as a DJ, Spaceship Billy is an established producer and remixer.

He is credited on Burna Boy and Byron Messia’s “Talibans II” and has released official remixes and Amapiano reinterpretations of commercially successful records, including Byron Messia’s “Talibans” (Spaceship Billy Amapiano Mix) and Oxlade featuring Dave’s “INTOXYCATED” (Spaceship Billy Mix).

